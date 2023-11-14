How to solve today’s wordle. SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Happy Tires Day, dear Wurdlers!

We’re pretty close to November, although I’m not sure how we got here so quickly. The end of the year is almost here and 2023 still feels like a dream.

Thanksgiving perspective. This is definitely one of my favorite holidays. In some ways I prefer it to Christmas. I enjoy giving gifts, but I think giving gifts in this context is too stressful. Thanksgiving has all the elements of Christmas’ beloved family gatherings and feasts, but without the pressure of giving (and receiving) gifts. I keep arguing for it to end, but not everyone agrees.

On the other hand, I love Christmas. I love the lights, the music, the decorations. I am a big fan of Christmas movies. I love the story behind it. I don’t like the commercialism that has developed around it. I often hear some political commentators complaining about the “war on Christmas” and all I can think is, the war is all about shopping! Black Friday has been cut short by Thanksgiving because of the war and people who should be with family are working so shoppers can buy last year’s electronics at bargain prices. This is war!

Okay I’ll stop talking nonsense. I’m having a rare, invigorating morning. I’m sure I’ll have a lot more to say about all this as the holiday season approaches. For now, let’s do this Wordle!

how to solve word of the day

Signal: Cheeky.

Signal: There are three letters in this word.

today's wordl

Check out tomorrow’s Wordle #877 right here.

wordl bot analysis

After solving each Wordle I move on Wordle bot homepage To see how my guessing game went.

Can you solve today’s phrase?

Not a bad guessing game today, although I was a little worried after this alive And Coral Both left me with only a yellow ‘A’ and nothing but a sea of ​​brown boxes.

sauna Resolved this situation, giving me two green boxes and leaving me with only three options. I picked sassy To win!

today’s score

Complete wash. 0 for guessing in four and 0 for tying the bot. Zero for the win! Huzzah!

Today’s Word Etymology

The word “sassy” comes from the typical American English development of the word “saucy”. Its etymology dates back to the 1830s. Originally, “saucy” meant defiant or cheeky, derived from the noun “sauce”, which metaphorically described someone with a sharp or biting attitude, much like the spiciness of a sauce in food.

Over time, in American English, “saucy” evolved into “sassy”, continuing to mean adventurous, lively, spirited, or sassy. This word change reflects a typical pattern in the development of language, where words undergo minor modifications in pronunciation and spelling while retaining their original meaning.

Play competitive wordplay against me!

I am playing a cutthroat game of PvP Wordley against my opponent Wordley Butt. Now you must play against me! I could be your enemy! (And your helpful Wordle guide, of course). If you have a New York Times subscription you can also play against the bot.

Here are the rules:

1 point To get to Wordley in 3 guesses.

To get to Wordley in 3 guesses. 2 points To get it in 2 guesses.

To get it in 2 guesses. 3 points To get it in 1 guess.

To get it in 1 guess. 1 point to beat me

to beat me 0 points To get it in 4 guesses.

To get it in 4 guesses. -1 point To get it in 5 guesses.

To get it in 5 guesses. -2 points To get it in 6 guesses.

To get it in 6 guesses. -3 points To lose.

To lose. -1 point to lose to me

If that’s your thing, you can either keep track of your scores or play daily if you prefer.