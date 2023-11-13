Today’s Wordle #877 Hint, Clue and Answers for Monday, November 13

How to solve today’s wordle. getty images

We’re back on Monday, friends. Just like that, Veterans Day weekend is over, although it was nice to have a three-day weekend for the kids. I can barely tell the difference between weekdays and weekends anymore. If I didn’t write this column, I would definitely lose track of those days.

But for many out there, Monday is the return of the daily churn, weekly toil, ladder climbing and, uh, various other expressions we use to describe our hard work. Hopefully you have a job you love and then it’s actually not worth it at all! (This isn’t entirely true, but it’s certainly close to the truth).

Okay, enough tongue wagging. Let’s do this Wordle!

how to solve word of the day

Signal: envy.

Signal: There is a double letter in this word.

today’s wordl Credit: Eric Cain

Check out yesterday’s Wordle #876 right here.

wordl bot analysis

After solving each Wordle I move on Wordle bot homepage To see how my guessing game went.

I guessed padre Because it is a frequently mentioned location in the TV series fear the walking dead, Which ends its final season next weekend. In my latest review of the show, I suggested that its creators apologize to the Spanish-speaking community for ruining the word Padre—A feat I never thought possible for such a simple word.

Can you solve today’s phrase?

Well padre Left me standing with 164 possible solutions – yes – and to stir up Didn’t do much to pull that number down. (Of course, at the time I didn’t know how many, all this data I get when I visit the Wordle bot later).

Lots of brown boxes and only two yellow. I guessed Ruthless-As luck would have it – and I finally found my nice green house with two yellow letters. In fact, I wondered, that might be the Wordley of today. , , Green,

today’s score

I get 0 points for guessing in four and -1 point for losing to the bot that got it in three. -1 for me. oh good!

Today’s Word Etymology

The word “green” has a rich etymological history, existing in many languages ​​and evolving over centuries. Its roots can be found primarily in the languages ​​that make up the Germanic and Indo-European language families.

old English: “Green” in Old English meant “grain”, which also meant young, immature, or fresh. This usage is similar to describing raw fruit. Proto-European: Old English “gronny” is thought to come from Proto-Germanic *gronis, which gave rise to similar words in other Germanic languages, such as Old Saxon “gronny”, Old Frisian “gronny”, and Old Norse. “Gron” of. Proto-Indo-European roots: Going further back, it’s likely that “green” comes from the Proto-Indo-European root *ghre-, meaning to grow or develop. This root is also the source of words in other Indo-European languages, such as Ancient Greek’s “khloros” (light green, greenish-yellow), Old Church Slavonic’s “zelenu” (green), and Lithuanian’s “zaleas” (green). .

Through these linguistic developments, “green” has maintained a close association with concepts of growth, freshness, and the natural world, particularly with vegetation and the distinctive color of plant life.

Play competitive wordplay against me!

I am playing a cutthroat game of PvP Wordley against my opponent Wordley Butt. Now you must play against me! I could be your enemy! (And your helpful Wordle guide, of course). If you have a New York Times subscription you can also play against the bot.

Here are the rules:

1 point To get to Wordley in 3 guesses.

To get to Wordley in 3 guesses. 2 points To get it in 2 guesses.

To get it in 2 guesses. 3 points To get it in 1 guess.

To get it in 1 guess. 1 point to beat me

to beat me 0 points To get it in 4 guesses.

To get it in 4 guesses. -1 point To get it in 5 guesses.

To get it in 5 guesses. -2 points To get it in 6 guesses.

To get it in 6 guesses. -3 points To lose.

To lose. -1 point to lose to me

If that’s your thing, you can either keep track of your scores or play daily if you prefer.