It’s Sunday, which often means we take a brief look at this day in history and see what big, important, world-changing events happened.

Here are some important things for November 12:

1912 – Discovery of Robert Scott’s Antarctic expedition diary: The ill-fated Terra Nova expedition led by Robert Falcon Scott, whose goal was to be the first to reach the South Pole, ended tragically in 1912. On November 12 of that year, a search party discovered Scott’s last diary entries, revealing the fate. Campaign. 1927 – Leon Trotsky is expelled from the Soviet Communist Party: This was a turning point in the power struggle following the death of Vladimir Lenin, leading to the rise to power of Joseph Stalin in the Soviet Union. 1933 – First known photograph of the Loch Ness Monster: The creature known as the Loch Ness Monster, which is said to live in Loch Ness, Scotland, attracted worldwide attention when Hugh Gray took the first known photograph on this day. 1936 – San Francisco–Oakland Bay Bridge opens: Spanning San Francisco Bay in California, the bridge was the longest suspension bridge in the world at the time of its opening. 1942 – World War II: The Naval Battle of Guadalcanal begins: This was an important and complex naval battle in the Solomon Islands, which was a key moment in the Pacific region of World War II. 1970 – Bhola cyclone hits East Pakistan (now Bangladesh): One of the deadliest natural disasters in recorded history, the cyclone killed 500,000 people and had a significant political impact, contributing significantly to the Bangladesh Liberation War. 1980 – NASA space probe Voyager I makes closest approach to Saturn: The event marked an important milestone in space exploration, providing abundant data about Saturn and its moons. 1990 – Tim Berners-Lee published a formal proposal for the World Wide Web: This proposal laid the groundwork for the Internet as we know it today. 1997 – Ramzi Yousef was found guilty of plotting the 1993 World Trade Center bombing: This is a critical moment in the fight against international terrorism. 2011 – Silvio Berlusconi resigns as Prime Minister of Italy: His resignation came amid a financial crisis and personal scandals, marking the end of one of the most controversial periods in Italian politics.

Okay, let’s go Wordley!

how to solve word of the day

Signal: You have to think about the past.

Signal: This word starts and ends with a consonant.

wordl bot analysis

After solving each Wordle I move on Wordle bot homepage To see how my guessing game went.

Can you solve today’s phrase?

Well, that was a crazy lucky initial guess! I just watched an episode invincible on Amazon Prime Video (great show, by the way!) And at first I was thinking “heroes,” but it’s never a good idea to guess the plural because plural words can’t be the correct answer. So I turned it around in my mind and came up with Representative, Which is a great opening word, no matter what, but today, was absolutely phenomenal. Two yellow boxes and two green boxes!

I could only think of two words to choose from: Meaning And Bent And honestly, I just had to pick one. I figured I had a 50/50 shot and there was no point thinking too much about it. To my great happiness, Meaning Was the winner!

today’s score

I get 1 point for guessing in three and 1 point for defeating the Wordle bot that guessed in three. 2 points for me! Huzzah!

Today’s Word Etymology

The word “to mean” is the past tense and past participle of the verb “to mean”, which originates from the Old English word “to contemplate”. This Old English word probably comes from Proto-Germanic “*manijn”, meaning “to tell, inform, report, or complain.”

The Proto-Germanic origin is linked to the Proto-Indo-European root “*mīno-“, which is also related to the concept of intending or having a purpose. Over time, as the English language developed, the spelling and pronunciation of “menon” changed to “mean” in modern English, with “mean” naturally becoming more similar to its previous form.

This development reflects a common process in language development, where words undergo phonological, morphological and semantic changes over centuries.

Play competitive wordplay against me!

I am playing a cutthroat game of PvP Wordley against my opponent Wordley Butt. Now you must play against me! I could be your enemy! (And your helpful Wordle guide, of course). If you have a New York Times subscription you can also play against the bot.

Here are the rules:

1 point To get to Wordley in 3 guesses.

To get to Wordley in 3 guesses. 2 points To get it in 2 guesses.

To get it in 2 guesses. 3 points To get it in 1 guess.

To get it in 1 guess. 1 point to beat me

to beat me 0 points To get it in 4 guesses.

To get it in 4 guesses. -1 point To get it in 5 guesses.

To get it in 5 guesses. -2 points To get it in 6 guesses.

To get it in 6 guesses. -3 points To lose.

To lose. -1 point to lose to me

If that’s your thing, you can either keep track of your scores or play daily if you prefer.