This shows the Wordle game displayed on a screen and the Wordle game displayed on a phone screen , [+] Illustration photo taken in Kraków, Poland on July 20, 2023. (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/Nurfoto via Getty Images) Nurfoto via Getty Images

TGIF! And even better, it’s 2XP Friday for everyone who plays Competitive Wordle with me. This means you can double your points – good or bad, depending on the rules at the bottom of this post.

It’s also the end of the week and there’s a much-needed weekend on the horizon. Huzzah for that!

Okay, let’s do this Wordle!

how to solve word of the day

Signal: Useful for dogs.

Signal: This word starts and ends with a consonant.

today’s wordl Credit: Eric Cain

Check out tomorrow’s Wordle #873 right here.

wordl bot analysis

After solving each Wordle I move on Wordle bot homepage To see how my guessing game went.

Can you solve today’s phrase?

Well, I certainly did much better than my five-guess win yesterday (ouch) although I’ll also admit I was quite surprised I got it in two. I was also surprised when I went to the Wordley bot after the fact, that there were 55 options left to choose from. I guess when you have three dogs, a lease Comes to mind easily.

ankle This was a good initial guess and I almost made a typo Holiday For my second. I realized just in time that the ‘e’ in that box was already yellow and I turned to the next word that came to my mind. Huzzah!

today’s score

I got 2 points today for guessing out of two but sadly Wordle bot got the same! I get zero for tying the bot, but get double that for 2XP on Friday, making the total a very respectable 4.

Today’s Word Etymology

The word “leash” has its roots in the Old French word “laisse”, which is derived from the verb “laisser”, meaning “to let go, permit, or release.” This French word, in turn, may be derived from the Late Latin “lasare”, which is derived from “lasus”, meaning “tired” or “weary.”

The etymology reflects the original use of the leash: restraint or control over an animal, preventing it from wandering. Over time, “leash” has come to refer specifically to a rope or leash used to keep an animal, especially a dog, under control.

Play competitive wordplay against me!

I am playing a cutthroat game of PvP Wordley against my opponent Wordley Butt. Now you must play against me! I could be your enemy! (And your helpful Wordle guide, of course). If you have a New York Times subscription you can also play against the bot.

Here are the rules:

1 point To get to Wordley in 3 guesses.

To get to Wordley in 3 guesses. 2 points To get it in 2 guesses.

To get it in 2 guesses. 3 points To get it in 1 guess.

To get it in 1 guess. 1 point to beat me

to beat me 0 points To get it in 4 guesses.

To get it in 4 guesses. -1 point To get it in 5 guesses.

To get it in 5 guesses. -2 points To get it in 6 guesses.

To get it in 6 guesses. -3 points To lose.

To lose. -1 point to lose to me

If that’s your thing, you can either keep track of your scores or play daily if you prefer.