The Wordle game is displayed on the phone screen and the Wordle logo is displayed on the screen in the background , [+] Seen in this illustration photo taken in Kraków, Poland, on January 19, 2023. (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images) Nurfoto via Getty Images

Dear Wordlers, welcome back and wish you all a very Happy Thor’s Day!

Yesterday was Wordle Wednesday, which meant I gave a Wordle-solution as well as an extra puzzle. Today, I will share the answer (which many of you have guessed correctly!).

puzzle: A girl has as many brothers as sisters, but each brother has only half as many sisters. How many brothers and sisters are there in the family?

Answer: This sounds more confusing than it is (pun intended). There are total 7, four girls and three boys. Each girl will have three sisters and three brothers but each boy will have four sisters and two brothers.

Okay, Wordle Time!

how to solve word of the day

Signal: Like frosting.

Signal: This word contains 10-point Scrabble letters.

today’s wordl Credit: Eric Cain

wordl bot analysis

After solving each Wordle I move on Wordle bot homepage To see how my guessing game went.

Can you solve today’s phrase?

Well I didn’t do that hot today. Five guesses! Ouch!

gather I think this is a pretty good starting guess, but that left me with 135 remaining solutions and only one green box. China I didn’t get as much help as I was hoping, reducing the number to 37.

The funny thing is that I almost guessed it glass cover For my third guess but it’s the end algae instead. I just thought ‘Z’ made it less likely. I went with glade It is for this reason, and to my great dismay, that the ‘D’ is grayed out. it was glass cover after all!

today’s score

I get -1 for guessing in five and -1 for losing to the bot, who got it in three. -Total 2! Liar!

Today’s Word Etymology

The etymology of the word “glaze” can be traced to the Middle English word “glasen”, meaning “to fit with glass”, and from the Old English word “glas”, meaning “glass”. This, in turn, is derived from Proto-Germanic *glasm, possibly meaning a shiny, smooth substance and it has been speculated that it was originally an adjective meaning bright, gleaming or lustrous which was later Was certified. The use of “glaze” in the sense of giving a glass-like surface to something, such as pottery, is an extension of this idea, suggesting the application of a glossy coating that resembles glass.

Play competitive wordplay against me!

I am playing a cutthroat game of PvP Wordley against my opponent Wordley Butt. Now you must play against me! I could be your enemy! (And your helpful Wordle guide, of course). If you have a New York Times subscription you can also play against the bot.

Here are the rules:

1 point To get to Wordley in 3 guesses.

To get to Wordley in 3 guesses. 2 points To get it in 2 guesses.

To get it in 2 guesses. 3 points To get it in 1 guess.

To get it in 1 guess. 1 point to beat me

to beat me 0 points To get it in 4 guesses.

To get it in 4 guesses. -1 point To get it in 5 guesses.

To get it in 5 guesses. -2 points To get it in 6 guesses.

To get it in 6 guesses. -3 points To lose.

To lose. -1 point to lose to me

If that’s your thing, you can either keep track of your scores or play daily if you prefer.