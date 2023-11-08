Today’s Wordle #872 Hint, Clue and Answers for Wednesday, November 8

POLAND – 2023/03/07: The Wordle logo displayed on a smartphone is seen in this photo illustration. (picture , [+] Illustration by Mateusz Slodkowski/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

It’s Wordle Wednesday! This means that in addition to solving today’s Wordle, we’ll also be solving a puzzle to keep things interesting!

Today’s puzzle: A girl has as many brothers as sisters, but each brother has only half as many sisters. How many brothers and sisters are there in the family?

tell me further Twitter Or Facebook if you solve it and I’ll post the answer in tomorrow’s Wordle guide. Speaking of which, come Wordle!

how to solve word of the day

Signal: Tenchu.

Signal: There is a double letter in this word.

today’s wordl Credit: Eric Cain

Check out yesterday’s Wordle #871 right here.

wordl bot analysis

After solving each Wordle I move on Wordle bot homepage To see how my guessing game went.

Can you solve today’s phrase?

Same as yesterday, another Wordle with double letters, although today’s one is more fun. My initial guess, train, Worked surprisingly well, leaving me with only 13 words and three yellow boxes.

With two vowels, I decided to rearrange the letters instead of guessing entirely new letters, but I went with inexperienced Because I thought it was still possible that the ‘e’ would be there. It wasn’t, but I found the ‘n’ in green and after thinking a bit I could only come up with one more possible solution: Ninja To victory (as ninjas do!)

today’s score

Unlike yesterday, I didn’t lose any points. I get 1 for guessing in three and 1 for defeating the Wordle bot, which guessed in four. Huzzah!

Today’s Word Etymology

The word “ninja” derives from the Japanese characters “忍者”. In Japanese, “忍者” is pronounced “nin-ja”. On the basis of these characters, the etymology of the word can be divided into two parts:

忍 (nin) – This character means “to endure” or “to hide.” It also ties into the idea of ​​secrecy and tenacity, which are key qualities of the ninja. 者 (ja) – This character means “person” or “businessman.”

So, “ninja” essentially refers to a person who practices stealth and endurance. The term came into popular use in feudal Japan in the 15th century to describe secret agents and assassins who were skilled in martial arts and espionage. The Western version of the word “ninja” became popular in the 20th century through various forms of media, including books, films, and television shows.

Play competitive wordplay against me!

I am playing a cutthroat game of PvP Wordley against my opponent Wordley Butt. Now you must play against me! I could be your enemy! (And your helpful Wordle guide, of course). If you have a New York Times subscription you can also play against the bot.

Here are the rules:

1 point To get to Wordley in 3 guesses.

To get to Wordley in 3 guesses. 2 points To get it in 2 guesses.

To get it in 2 guesses. 3 points To get it in 1 guess.

To get it in 1 guess. 1 point to beat me

to beat me 0 points To get it in 4 guesses.

To get it in 4 guesses. -1 point To get it in 5 guesses.

To get it in 5 guesses. -2 points To get it in 6 guesses.

To get it in 6 guesses. -3 points To lose.

To lose. -1 point to lose to me

If that’s your thing, you can either keep track of your scores or play daily if you prefer.