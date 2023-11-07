November 7, 2023
Today’s Wordle #840 Hint, Clue and Answer for Saturday, October 7


Well, it’s Tuesday, or Tire’s Day if we look at its roots and etymology, which we often do in this column.

Tyr is one of the lesser known—but most important—Norse/Germanic gods. He is the Norse counterpart of Mars, the god of war in Roman mythology.

Yet, despite having its own day of the week, Tor, be it Thor or Odin, Freya or Saturn, is a much less culturally relevant deity than the other deities who dominate our week.

Okay, Wordle Time!

how to solve word of the day

Signal: Chris Hemsworth Doesn’t Have It on Disney+.

Signal: There is a double letter in this word.

,

,

,

Check out tomorrow’s Wordle #870 right here.

wordl bot analysis

After solving each Wordle I move on Wordle bot homepage To see how my guessing game went.

Can you solve today’s phrase?

Not bad, not great. I thought space Will treat me better (I thought about this word while watching an episode). invincible on Amazon) but that left me with 397 options. Ouch!

vampire That number was reduced to just 17, but it’s still a lot. I was able to narrow it down completely to just 1 of milk However. All that was left, I eventually discovered was that Limit. Hey, we all need limits!

today’s score

I get a zero for guessing in four and a -1 for losing to a bot who only got it in three. Odour!

Today’s Word Etymology

The word “limit” comes from the Latin “limes”, meaning “limit, boundary or path.” Specifically, it comes from the Latin verb “limitare”, which means “to constrain, restrict, or delimit.” From Latin, the word came into Middle English via Old French, where it was written “limit” and was used as both a noun and a verb. The noun form refers to a limit or end, while the verb form means to restrict or set limits.

The Latin “limes” has deep roots in Proto-Indo-European, from the root “*lei”, meaning to bind or bind. This root is also the ancestor of words like “ligament” and “ligature”, which mean binding or relating to joining. The change of meaning from “binding” to “boundary” is probably related to the concept of a boundary which is a line that bounds or contains an area.

Play competitive wordplay against me!

I am playing a cutthroat game of PvP Wordley against my opponent Wordley Butt. Now you must play against me! I could be your enemy! (And your helpful Wordle guide, of course). If you have a New York Times subscription you can also play against the bot.

Here are the rules:

  • 1 point To get to Wordley in 3 guesses.
  • 2 points To get it in 2 guesses.
  • 3 points To get it in 1 guess.
  • 1 point to beat me
  • 0 points To get it in 4 guesses.
  • -1 point To get it in 5 guesses.
  • -2 points To get it in 6 guesses.
  • -3 points To lose.
  • -1 point to lose to me

If that’s your thing, you can either keep track of your scores or play daily if you prefer.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Hong Kong partygoers suffer irritation, light sensitivity after Bored Ape NFT event – Hong Kong Free Press HKFP

Hong Kong partygoers suffer irritation, light sensitivity after Bored Ape NFT event – Hong Kong Free Press HKFP

November 7, 2023
America's busiest rail corridor gets a $16.4B boost – why it's so big

America’s busiest rail corridor gets a $16.4B boost – why it’s so big

November 7, 2023

You may have missed

Hong Kong partygoers suffer irritation, light sensitivity after Bored Ape NFT event – Hong Kong Free Press HKFP

Hong Kong partygoers suffer irritation, light sensitivity after Bored Ape NFT event – Hong Kong Free Press HKFP

November 7, 2023
America's busiest rail corridor gets a $16.4B boost – why it's so big

America’s busiest rail corridor gets a $16.4B boost – why it’s so big

November 7, 2023
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman overtakes Elon Musk in AI arms race

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman overtakes Elon Musk in AI arms race

November 7, 2023
Jim Cramer says markets have made big progress during last week’s rally

Jim Cramer says markets have made big progress during last week’s rally

November 7, 2023
More oil supertankers than ever are headed to the US to load crude for export as OPEC+ curbs supply

More oil supertankers than ever are headed to the US to load crude for export as OPEC+ curbs supply

November 7, 2023
AI chatbots ‘hallucination’ but can ChatGPT or Bard be ‘hypnotised’ to give malicious recommendations?

Local election votes are being counted in Moldova as officials accuse Russia of interference

November 7, 2023