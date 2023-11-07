The Wordle game is displayed on the phone screen and the Wordle logo is displayed on the screen in the background , [+] Seen in this illustration photo taken in Kraków, Poland, on January 19, 2023. (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images) Nurfoto via Getty Images

Well, it’s Tuesday, or Tire’s Day if we look at its roots and etymology, which we often do in this column.

Tyr is one of the lesser known—but most important—Norse/Germanic gods. He is the Norse counterpart of Mars, the god of war in Roman mythology.

Yet, despite having its own day of the week, Tor, be it Thor or Odin, Freya or Saturn, is a much less culturally relevant deity than the other deities who dominate our week.

Okay, Wordle Time!

How to solve Word of the Day

Signal: There is a double letter in this word.

Today's Wordle

Check out tomorrow’s Wordle #870 right here.

Wordle Bot Analysis

After solving each Wordle I move on Wordle bot homepage To see how my guessing game went.

Can you solve today’s phrase?

Not bad, not great. I thought space Will treat me better (I thought about this word while watching an episode). invincible on Amazon) but that left me with 397 options. Ouch!

vampire That number was reduced to just 17, but it’s still a lot. I was able to narrow it down completely to just 1 of milk However. All that was left, I eventually discovered was that Limit. Hey, we all need limits!

Today's Score

I get a zero for guessing in four and a -1 for losing to a bot who only got it in three. Odour!

Today’s Word Etymology

The word “limit” comes from the Latin “limes”, meaning “limit, boundary or path.” Specifically, it comes from the Latin verb “limitare”, which means “to constrain, restrict, or delimit.” From Latin, the word came into Middle English via Old French, where it was written “limit” and was used as both a noun and a verb. The noun form refers to a limit or end, while the verb form means to restrict or set limits.

The Latin “limes” has deep roots in Proto-Indo-European, from the root “*lei”, meaning to bind or bind. This root is also the ancestor of words like “ligament” and “ligature”, which mean binding or relating to joining. The change of meaning from “binding” to “boundary” is probably related to the concept of a boundary which is a line that bounds or contains an area.

Play competitive wordplay against me!

I am playing a cutthroat game of PvP Wordley against my opponent Wordley Butt. Now you must play against me! I could be your enemy! (And your helpful Wordle guide, of course). If you have a New York Times subscription you can also play against the bot.

Here are the rules:

1 point To get to Wordley in 3 guesses.

To get to Wordley in 3 guesses. 2 points To get it in 2 guesses.

To get it in 2 guesses. 3 points To get it in 1 guess.

To get it in 1 guess. 1 point to beat me

to beat me 0 points To get it in 4 guesses.

To get it in 4 guesses. -1 point To get it in 5 guesses.

To get it in 5 guesses. -2 points To get it in 6 guesses.

To get it in 6 guesses. -3 points To lose.

To lose. -1 point to lose to me

If that’s your thing, you can either keep track of your scores or play daily if you prefer.