Today’s Wordle #870 Hint, Clue and Answers for Monday, November 6

The Wordle logo is displayed on a smartphone and the New York time is visible in the background. on 18 september , [+] 2023, in Brussels, Belgium. (Photo illustration by Jonathan Ra/NurPhoto via Getty Images) Nurfoto via Getty Images

Well shoot, it’s Monday again. I feel like I’m living in a strange time-loop. The more things change, the more they stay the same. We’re also on Wordle #870, which is kind of crazy. We’ll be at Wordle #900 before Christmas!

I also suffer from recently started neck pain, so I’m able to speak a little less than I normally do. We will skip the prologue and move straight to the main course.

It’s Wordle time, baby!

how to solve word of the day

Signal: commodity Exchange.

Signal: This word ends with a vowel.

today’s wordl Credit: Eric Cain

Check out tomorrow’s Wordle #869 right here.

wordl bot analysis

After solving each Wordle I move on Wordle bot homepage To see how my guessing game went.

This is basically a repeat of my guessing game from yesterday, although my initial guess yesterday was much closer than today.

Can you solve today’s phrase?

still, Oppose I was left with only 17 options and one yellow and green box. I tried to eliminate all the other vowels About this But Wordle bot told me after the fact heap Would have been more efficient. Perfect, but I’m still on guess #3 Business, Which was lucky because there were four words left to choose from.

today’s score

Unfortunately, my score is not as good as yesterday. Despite getting 1 point for guessing in three, I immediately lose that point because the bot only got it in two! Not cool!

Today’s Word Etymology

The word “trade” comes from the Old Saxon word “trada”, meaning “track” or “trail”. It evolved from Middle Low German “trade” meaning “path” or “course”, to Middle English “trade” meaning “track” or “route”, and then to “way of conduct” or “means of livelihood”. . The sense of buying and selling goods and services came later, influenced by the notion of a path or journey through which goods were transported for exchange. The term reflects the early relationship between movement, transportation and exchange of goods.

Play competitive wordplay against me!

I am playing a cutthroat game of PvP Wordley against my opponent Wordley Butt. Now you must play against me! I could be your enemy! (And your helpful Wordle guide, of course). If you have a New York Times subscription you can also play against the bot.

Here are the rules:

1 point To get to Wordley in 3 guesses.

To get to Wordley in 3 guesses. 2 points To get it in 2 guesses.

To get it in 2 guesses. 3 points To get it in 1 guess.

To get it in 1 guess. 1 point to beat me

to beat me 0 points To get it in 4 guesses.

To get it in 4 guesses. -1 point To get it in 5 guesses.

To get it in 5 guesses. -2 points To get it in 6 guesses.

To get it in 6 guesses. -3 points To lose.

To lose. -1 point to lose to me

If that’s your thing, you can either keep track of your scores or play daily if you prefer.