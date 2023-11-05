Wordle SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Lazy Sunday time, friends! And as we do some lazy Sundays, here are some interesting and crazy things that happened on this day in history:

1605: Gunpowder Plot – Guy Fawkes, a member of the Gunpowder Plot, was arrested while guarding explosives placed beneath the House of Lords in London. The plot was an attempt to assassinate King James I and restore a Catholic king to the throne of England. 1872: Women’s suffrage in America – Susan B. Johnson for attempting to vote in the presidential election in defiance of laws preventing women from voting. Anthony was fined $100. Her action was a pivotal moment in the fight for women’s suffrage. 1911: After declaring neutrality in the Italo-Turkish War, the Ottoman Empire lost Tripolitania Vilayet (in what is now Libya) to Italy. 1912: Woodrow Wilson was elected as the 28th President of the United States. 1913: Ludwig III becomes the last king of Bavaria after declaring to depose his cousin, King Otto. 1937:Adolf Hitler held a secret meeting in which he revealed his plan to obtain “living space” for the German people at the expense of other countries. 1940:Franklin D. Roosevelt was elected to an unprecedented third term as President of the United States. 1955: After the Montgomery bus boycott began, the Interstate Commerce Commission banned racial segregation on interstate trains and buses. 1994: George Foreman, at age 45, defeated 26-year-old Michael Moorer to become boxing’s oldest heavyweight champion. 2006: Former Iraqi President Saddam Hussein was sentenced to death for crimes against humanity in the killing of 148 Iraqi Shias in 1982. 2013: India launches its first interplanetary probe, the Mars Orbiter Mission, making it the fourth space agency to reach Mars.

Okay so, let’s do this Wordle!

how to solve word of the day

Signal: Furious announcement of location.

Signal: This word ends with a vowel.

Check out yesterday’s Wordle #868 right here.

wordl bot analysis

After solving each Wordle I move on Wordle bot homepage To see how my guessing game went.

Can you solve today’s phrase?

The initial guess is super lucky, but not lucky enough to get it in two (let alone one). Flame It’s a word I use from time to time as a stand-in slate Which is the Wordle bot’s favorite word. Today, Flame It was better.

alas, i guess layer As for my second guess, which turned out to be exactly the kind of guess you’d expect from that word. But after that I was left with only one option: Glow To win!

today’s score

Very sweet day indeed: 1 point for guessing three and 1 point for defeating the bot, which took four points. 2 points baby! Huzzah!

Today’s Word Etymology

The word “flare” has its roots in Middle English, from the verb “flareon” meaning to spread. It was borrowed from Middle Dutch “waleren”, a variant of “waleen”, meaning to spread, flow, or float. The notion of spreading outward is essential to the meaning of “flare up”, which can refer to a sudden burst of flame or light, or the action of spreading outward from a central point.

In its modern usage, “flare” can have several meanings, including:

A sudden burst of fire or light.

A device that produces bright light for signaling, illumination, or identification.

Stretching of a dress, pants, or other garment.

A sudden outbreak of violence or conflict.

Aggravation of symptoms or sudden outburst of emotions.

The term has evolved over time, but the basic concept of spreading or bursting outward remains at the heart of its various applications.

Play competitive Wordle against me!

I am playing a cutthroat game of PvP Wordley against my opponent Wordley Butt. Now you must play against me! I could be your enemy! (And your helpful Wordle guide, of course). If you have a New York Times subscription you can also play against the bot.

Here are the rules:

1 point To get to Wordley in 3 guesses.

To get to Wordley in 3 guesses. 2 points To get it in 2 guesses.

To get it in 2 guesses. 3 points To get it in 1 guess.

To get it in 1 guess. 1 point to beat me

to beat me 0 points To get it in 4 guesses.

To get it in 4 guesses. -1 point To get it in 5 guesses.

To get it in 5 guesses. -2 points To get it in 6 guesses.

To get it in 6 guesses. -3 points To lose.

To lose. -1 point to lose to me

If that’s your thing, you can either keep track of your scores or play daily if you prefer.