Today’s Wordle #867 Hint, Clue and Answers for Friday, November 3

Friday is finally here, which means those of you playing competitive Wordle against me, the Wordle bot, or anyone else you want to go head-to-head with can earn (or lose) double XP. )! woo hoo!

It also means there is a light at the end of the tunnel. The weekend is approaching. Up here in the mountains they’re doing controlled burns and the smoke in the air gives me a terrible headache, so I’m skipping the prologue and going straight to Wordley. Let’s do it!

how to solve word of the day

Signal: Passion.

Signal: This word starts with a vowel.

today’s wordl Credit: Eric Cain

wordl bot analysis

After solving each Wordle I move on Wordle bot homepage To see how my guessing game went.

Can you solve today’s phrase?

Part of me thinks I should have guessed all the new letters for today’s Wordle, but the other part thinks that wouldn’t have been much help. at least Brain I was limited to just 22 words, although I had no idea at the time.

I came up with a bunch of second guesses that included ‘A’ in the first place, and I was quite lucky in guessing artistic, However, I’m still left with 7 guesses at best.

shield Sadly not delivered, although I knew what the final answer would be as soon as the ‘M’ turned grey. longing To win!

today’s score

So much for 2XP today! I get zero for guessing four and zero for tying the bot. 0 x 0 = 0. Oh ok!

Today’s Word Etymology

The word ‘order’ is derived from Latin language. It comes from the Latin word ‘ardere’ meaning “to burn”, with ‘ardor’ being the noun form meaning “burning, heat; enthusiasm, passion.” Over time, it acquired the meaning of warmth or heat associated with emotion, intensity or passion. The word was adopted into Old French as ‘order’ and then into Middle English as ‘order’. Current English usage retains these meanings, often referring to intense heat of emotion, enthusiasm, or passion.

Play competitive Wordle against me!

I am playing a cutthroat game of PvP Wordley against my opponent Wordley Butt. Now you must play against me! I could be your enemy! (And your helpful Wordle guide, of course). If you have a New York Times subscription you can also play against the bot.

Here are the rules:

1 point To get to Wordley in 3 guesses.

To get to Wordley in 3 guesses. 2 points To get it in 2 guesses.

To get it in 2 guesses. 3 points To get it in 1 guess.

To get it in 1 guess. 1 point to beat me

to beat me 0 points To get it in 4 guesses.

To get it in 4 guesses. -1 point To get it in 5 guesses.

To get it in 5 guesses. -2 points To get it in 6 guesses.

To get it in 6 guesses. -3 points To lose.

To lose. -1 point to lose to me

If that’s your thing, you can either keep track of your scores or play daily if you prefer.