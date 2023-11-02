Ukraine – 2022/02/02: In this photo illustration, a Wordle, a web-based word game, is visible , [+] Smartphone screen. (Photo illustration by Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

We’re already a few days into November and I’m preparing myself to write the inevitable “Hey, look it’s December somehow!” Post. I can’t deal with time. It passes very fast.

In any case, yesterday was Wordle Wednesday and I gave you all this puzzle:

Turn me on my side and I am everything. Cut me in half and I am nothing. Who am I?

The answer is 8. If you turn 8 on its side it becomes the infinity symbol. If you cut it in half it makes two zeros. simply clever!

Okay, let’s do this Wordle!

how to solve word of the day

Signal: wait. Later

Signal: This word starts with a vowel.

today’s wordl Credit: Eric Cain

wordl bot analysis

After solving each Wordle I move on Wordle bot homepage To see how my guessing game went.

Can you solve today’s phrase?

Not bad, not great. Salty This was a solid starting estimate, leaving me with only 65 words and two yellow boxes to choose from. Unfortunately, my second guess-Panic-Only that number was reduced to six. ineligible This was the best guess I could come up with and it was close, I was left with only one option: Until To win.

today’s score

Alas, I get 0 points for guessing in four and -1 point for losing to the bot that got it in three. -1 for me! Odour!

Today’s Word Etymology

The word “until” originates in Middle English and is composed of two components:

a-: This is similar to the Old Norse “und” meaning “as far as” or “up to.” -mole: This is from the Old Norse “til”, meaning “to do.”

Therefore, when combined, “until” essentially means “up to a point in time or space.” Over time, this combination became shorter and became the single word “until” in English.

Old Norse influence came into English through the Viking invasions and settlements in parts of England, which had a significant impact on the English language, especially in the northern parts of the country.

Play competitive wordplay against me!

I am playing a cutthroat game of PvP Wordley against my opponent Wordley Butt. Now you must play against me! I can become your enemy! (And your helpful Wordle guide, of course). If you have a New York Times subscription you can also play against the bot.

Here are the rules:

1 point To get to Wordley in 3 guesses.

2 points To get it in 2 guesses.

3 points To get it in 1 guess.

1 point to beat me

0 points To get it in 4 guesses.

-1 point To get it in 5 guesses.

-2 points To get it in 6 guesses.

-3 points To lose.

-1 point to lose to me

If that’s your thing, you can either keep track of your scores or play daily if you prefer.