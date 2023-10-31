How to solve today’s wordle. Nurfoto via Getty Images

Well, it’s November and I don’t know how to deal with this fact. Where on earth did October go?

Today is also Word Wednesday, which means we have a puzzle to solve.

puzzle: Turn me on my side and I am everything. Cut me in half and I am nothing. Who am I?

If you find a solution let me know by sending me a message Twitter Or Facebook.

Let’s do this Wordle!

how to solve word of the day

Signal: Racket.

Signal: There are more consonants in this word than vowels.

Today’s Wordle. Credit: Eric Cain

wordl bot analysis

After solving each Wordle I move on Wordle bot homepage To see how my guessing game went.

Another lucky day for you indeed. My initial guess was pretty good, with main I only have 41 words and two green boxes left. Of course, at the time I had no idea that there were only 41 left, but I knew that there were a bunch of words with ‘i’ and ‘e’ in those places. There is no estimate whether the use of those letters would have been successful.

Can you solve today’s phrase?

Instead, I chose all new letters in hopes of eliminating some of the more common letters. I had no idea about this Mark Would give me two more green boxes and reduce the remaining guesses to just one: Noise To win!

Make some noise guys!

today’s score

I get 1 point for guessing in three and 1 point for defeating the bot that took four attempts today. Huzzah!

Today’s Word Etymology

The word “noise” has its origins in Latin and has passed through various languages ​​before reaching its current form in English.

Latin origin: The word “noise” is derived from the Latin word “nausea”, meaning “disgust” or “sea sickness.” This has an interesting origin, given that “nausea” in modern English refers to the feeling of wanting to vomit. old french: This word evolved from Old French as “noise”, meaning “commotion” or “noise”. This is close to the current English meaning. middle English: From Old French, this word was adopted into Middle English as “noise”, meaning “loud shouting, tumult, conversation” as well as “unwanted sound”.

Over time, the meaning of the word changed from meaning “disgust” in Latin to its current primary definition in English, which is “a sound, especially one that is loud or unpleasant or that causes disturbance.” “

This evolution of meaning is evidence of how words can undergo significant semantic shifts as they move through languages ​​and cultures.

Play competitive wordplay against me!

I am playing a cutthroat game of PvP Wordley against my opponent Wordley Butt. Now you must play against me! I can become your enemy! (And your helpful Wordle guide, of course). If you have a New York Times subscription you can also play against the bot.

Here are the rules:

1 point To get to Wordley in 3 guesses.

To get to Wordley in 3 guesses. 2 points To get it in 2 guesses.

To get it in 2 guesses. 3 points To get it in 1 guess.

To get it in 1 guess. 1 point to beat me

to beat me 0 points To get it in 4 guesses.

To get it in 4 guesses. -1 point To get it in 5 guesses.

To get it in 5 guesses. -2 points To get it in 6 guesses.

To get it in 6 guesses. -3 points To lose.

To lose. -1 point to lose to me

If that’s your thing, you can either keep track of your scores or play daily if you prefer.