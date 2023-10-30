The NYT Games logo on the website is displayed on the screen and the Wordle game is displayed on the phone screen , [+] This illustration photo taken in Kraków, Poland on July 20, 2023. (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/Nurfoto via Getty Images) Nurfoto via Getty Images

One more day until Halloween, friends! To celebrate this year’s spookiest holidays, I wrote two movie lists:

It’s crazy how fast October went by. Next thing you know, it’ll be Thanksgiving!

Are you doing anything fun for All Hallows’ Eve?

Except for Wordley, that is. Speaking of which, let’s do it!

how to solve word of the day

Signal: Monty Python’s most famous invention.

Signal: This wordle starts with two consonants.

Today’s Wordle. Credit: Eric Cain

Check out tomorrow’s Wordle #862 right here.

wordl bot analysis

After solving each Wordle I move on Wordle bot homepage To see how my guessing game went.

Can you solve today’s phrase?

Mostly I was very lucky today, starting with my first guess—ridiculous-What I was thinking about while watching the latest episode Be afraid of the walking dead.

From here, I left the ‘a’ where it was and moved around to the ‘i’, assuming – correctly – that there would be no other vowels in the word. trail The needle was moved very close and I could only think of two options: grail Or weak. I went with the one who made me think Monty Python And Indiana Jones And sure enough, I was right! Huzzah!

today’s score

I get 1 point for guessing three and 1 point for defeating the Wordley bot that guessed four today. 2 points! Huzzah again!

Today’s Word Etymology

The word “grail” is derived from the Old French word “grell” or “grell”, which refers to a dish or platter. The etymology of the word can be traced to the Medieval Latin word “gradalis”, meaning “a dish.”

The word “Grail” is most famously associated with the “Holy Grail”, a mythical item sought by knights during the Middle Ages. Traditionally the Holy Grail was believed to be the cup or dish used by Jesus at the Last Supper and, later, the vessel that collected his blood during his crucifixion. Over time, the search for the Holy Grail became a popular theme in Arthurian legend and literature.

The transformation of the word from a common word for a dish into a specific mythological Christian relic is a testament to the influence of medieval literature and legend on the cultural significance of words.

Play competitive wordplay against me!

I am playing a cutthroat game of PvP Wordley against my opponent Wordley Butt. Now you must play against me! I could be your enemy! (And your helpful Wordle guide, of course). If you have a New York Times subscription you can also play against the bot.

Here are the rules:

1 point To get to Wordley in 3 guesses.

To get to Wordley in 3 guesses. 2 points To get it in 2 guesses.

To get it in 2 guesses. 3 points To get it in 1 guess.

To get it in 1 guess. 1 point to beat me

to beat me 0 points To get it in 4 guesses.

To get it in 4 guesses. -1 point To get it in 5 guesses.

To get it in 5 guesses. -2 points To get it in 6 guesses.

To get it in 6 guesses. -3 points To lose.

To lose. -1 point to lose to me

If that’s your thing, you can either keep track of your scores or play daily if you prefer.