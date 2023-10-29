Today’s Wordle #862 Hint, Clue and Answers for Sunday, October 29

Brazil – 2023/08/09: In this photo illustration, a person is playing on a joystick and the Wordle logo , [+] is displayed on the smartphone screen. (Photo illustration by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Another lazy Sunday is here! It’s the last Sunday in October and just a few days before Halloween. It’s so crazy. Time really does fly—whether you’re enjoying yourself or not!

It’s been a busy week here and I’m sure there will never really be enough time to get it all done, but I guess this break and all that.

I wrote two streaming guides this weekend. You can read my regular ‘What to Watch’ list here, and a special horror movie list here.

In the meantime, let’s do Wordle!

how to solve word of the day

Signal: Fake. Danger.

Signal: This wordle starts with two consonants.

today’s wordl Credit: Eric Cain

Check out yesterday’s Wordle #861 right here.

wordl bot analysis

After solving each Wordle I move on Wordle bot homepage To see how my guessing game went.

Can you solve today’s phrase?

It went from bad to good very quickly. I tried my best to continue a scary Halloween theme, but it was my third guess that killed it. to frighten This was actually the worst of the three, leaving me with 329 words to choose from.

I obviously needed all the new letters so I went along vampire For my second guess and it narrowed things down to just a handful. I was struggling in between picture And forged And thankfully went with the latter. forged To win!

today’s score

Just like yesterday: I get 1 point for guessing three and 0 for tying the bot. I’ll take it! Huzzah!

Today’s Word Etymology

The term “phony” (also spelled “phonie” in British English) is believed to have originated in the late 19th to early 20th centuries. Its exact etymology is not entirely clear, but there are some theories:

phony rig: A popular theory links “phony” to a confidence trick known as a “phony rig”. In this scam, a brass ring (“phony”) will be dropped off in front of a potential victim by a swindler. The fraudster would pretend to find the ring and offer to sell it to the victim, claiming it was gold. The word “fowne” comes from the Irish word “fawne”, meaning “ring.” The scam itself is of British origin and dates back to at least the early 19th century. Over time, “phony” may have evolved into “phony”, which describes something that is fake or not real. phone: Another theory, albeit less popular, suggests that the word “phony” may be derived from “phone”, like “megaphone” or “telephone”. The idea is that these devices can be used to distort or misrepresent the human voice, allowing the term to be used more broadly to refer to anything that is fake or misleading. . gramophone: Yet another theory suggests a connection to the phonograph. Early phonographs may not reproduce sound perfectly, leading people to describe the reproduced sound as “fake”.

Regardless of its exact origin, by the beginning of the 20th century, “phony” was firmly established in American English as slang for something that was fake or not real.

Play competitive wordplay against me!

I am playing a cutthroat game of PvP Wordley against my opponent Wordley Butt. Now you must play against me! I could be your enemy! (And your helpful Wordle guide, of course). If you have a New York Times subscription you can also play against the bot.

Here are the rules:

1 point To get to Wordley in 3 guesses.

To get to Wordley in 3 guesses. 2 points To get it in 2 guesses.

To get it in 2 guesses. 3 points To get it in 1 guess.

To get it in 1 guess. 1 point to beat me

to beat me 0 points To get it in 4 guesses.

To get it in 4 guesses. -1 point To get it in 5 guesses.

To get it in 5 guesses. -2 points To get it in 6 guesses.

To get it in 6 guesses. -3 points To lose.

To lose. -1 point to lose to me

If that’s your thing, you can either keep track of your scores or play daily if you prefer.