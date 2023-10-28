The NYT Games logo on the website is displayed on the screen and the Wordle game is displayed on the phone screen , [+] This illustration photo taken in Kraków, Poland on July 20, 2023. (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/Nurfoto via Getty Images) Nurfoto via Getty Images

it’s the weekend! Huzzah! Last weekend of October. I finally got my Halloween decorations up just in time. I have to give them up sometime after the holiday because it’s silly to go to so much trouble to re-pack everything. Then it’s Thanksgiving and the Christmas decorations are up. However, I love all these holidays, so no problem.

I don’t think I’ll be dressing up for Halloween this year, although I may change my mind about that. we will see. My Halloween costume lately has been the Lumberjack, which is the mascot of the local university and pretty easy because I have a flannel shirt and all the other accoutrements of your typical fat, bearded lumberjack. As far as costumes go, it also has the added benefit of being quite warm, and I usually have an ax to chop wood for the fire that I bring to trick-or-treaters in my driveway every year. I burn to wait.

Dear Wordlers, what are you doing for Halloween? Apart from Wordling of course! speaking of which . , , Let’s do this Wordley!

how to solve word of the day

Signal: In the second book on this list, the character Tom Builder had this profession. It is also a secret society.

Signal: This word starts with a consonant.

Today’s Wordle. Credit: Eric Cain

wordl bot analysis

After solving each Wordle I move on Wordle bot homepage To see how my guessing game went.

I thought of irony Today because I was reading the second book in the third selection in this same list of books I linked above and read the words and thought “This would be a good early guess for Wordley!” Of course, this left me with two yellow boxes and only 66 remaining solutions.

I then went for all new letters, guessing the Wordle bot’s favorite opener, slate, Which gave me four yellow boxes and, I soon figured out, only one possible solution: Raj Mistri To win!

today’s score

I get 1 point for guessing three and 0 for tying the bot. I’ll take it! Huzzah!

Today’s Word Etymology

The word “mason” has its roots in Old French and Medieval Latin:

old french: The word “Mason” derives from the Old French word “maçon” meaning “builder of walls” or “stone maker.” medieval latin: The Old French word “macon” originates from the Medieval Latin word “macio” or “macionem”, also related to the building trade. Step backward further: It is thought to be influenced by the Medieval Latin word “macarea”, which means “wall” in Latin.

In English the word “mason” came to be used to refer to a worker skilled in building with stone or brick. Over time, it also became associated with the fraternal organization of Freemasonry, but this is a separate development of the term in terms of its cultural and symbolic meanings.

Play competitive wordplay against me!

I am playing a cutthroat game of PvP Wordley against my opponent Wordley Butt. Now you must play against me! I can become your enemy! (And your helpful Wordle guide, of course). If you have a New York Times subscription you can also play against the bot.

Here are the rules:

1 point To get to Wordley in 3 guesses.

To get to Wordley in 3 guesses. 2 points To get it in 2 guesses.

To get it in 2 guesses. 3 points To get it in 1 guess.

To get it in 1 guess. 1 point to beat me

to beat me 0 points To get it in 4 guesses.

To get it in 4 guesses. -1 point To get it in 5 guesses.

To get it in 5 guesses. -2 points To get it in 6 guesses.

To get it in 6 guesses. -3 points To lose.

To lose. -1 point to lose to me

If that’s your thing, you can either keep track of your scores or play daily if you prefer.