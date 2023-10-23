Today’s Wordle #856 Hint, Clue and Answers for Monday, October 23

How to solve today’s wordle. Nurfoto via Getty Images

Two thoughts today before we get to Wordley Hints, Clues and Solutions.

First of all, when you write a post with date every day you start paying attention to things. For example, a number of consecutive days with a date ending in ‘th’. From the 4th to the 20th you end the date with ‘th’ and then suddenly you have to change the suffix every day. From 21 to 22 and from 23 to 24.

Same thing happens in the beginning of the month also. 30th to 31st, first to second, third to fourth – lots of changes, then a long continuation of the same. I know, useless observation, but it’s interesting how language works and how these suffixes in particular work and have evolved over time.

The linguistic answers are: comes from first the most important and from the second secundus And so when the ordinal system was created, it could be said that it was grandfathered in. Other curious numbers include eleven and twelve, which do not use teen Suffix. This also has something to do with ancient cultures where there weren’t really numerical systems beyond the first five digits. one two three four five, many.

My second thought today is that I can’t believe it’s Monday again and October is almost over! How did this month pass so quickly, in such a blur? I don’t understand!

Anyway, wordal time.

how to solve word of the day

Signal: Beat.

Signal: This word starts with a consonant and ends with a vowel.

today’s wordl Credit: Eric Cain

Check out tomorrow’s Wordle #855 right here.

wordl bot analysis

After solving each Wordle I move on Wordle bot homepage To see how my guessing game went.

Can you solve today’s phrase?

I had a pretty solid guessing game today. Flame Gave me two yellow boxes and I was left with only 63 possible solutions. I decided to try adding the ‘m’ and ‘e’ in new places because I couldn’t come up with many good words that used completely new letters. Empty Did the trick, giving me four boxes and leaving me with only three possible solutions, although I admit that at the time I could only think of one: tempo, Which luckily was the right answer!

today’s score

I get 1 point for guessing three and another point for defeating the bot that guessed four today. 2 points! Huzzah!

Today’s Word Etymology

The word “tempo” comes from the Latin word “tempus”, meaning “time.” In musical terms, “tempo” refers to the pace or speed at which a piece of music is performed. The adoption of the term in music can be traced to the Italian Renaissance, when many musical terms and notations were standardized in Italy.

Over time, Italian musical terms gained widespread acceptance in Western music, and “tempo” became one of the fundamental concepts in musical performance, indicating how fast or slow a piece should be played. The connection with “time” or “rate of motion” is clear in the etymological roots of the word.

Play competitive wordplay against me!

I am playing a cutthroat game of PvP Wordley against my opponent Wordley Butt. Now you must play against me! I could be your enemy! (And your helpful Wordle guide, of course). If you have a New York Times subscription you can also play against the bot.

Here are the rules:

1 point To get to Wordley in 3 guesses.

To get to Wordley in 3 guesses. 2 points To get it in 2 guesses.

To get it in 2 guesses. 3 points To get it in 1 guess.

To get it in 1 guess. 1 point to beat me

to beat me 0 points To get it in 4 guesses.

To get it in 4 guesses. -1 point To get it in 5 guesses.

To get it in 5 guesses. -2 points To get it in 6 guesses.

To get it in 6 guesses. -3 points To lose.

To lose. -1 point to lose to me

If that’s your thing, you can either keep track of your scores or play daily if you prefer.