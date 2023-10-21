Ukraine – 2022/02/02: In this photo illustration, a Wordle, a web-based word game, is visible , [+] Smartphone screen. (Photo illustration by Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

I’ve had the strangest week. It started quite well but for the last few days I have started feeling a strange numbness in the little finger and ring finger of my right hand. From what I can tell it is related to ulnar nerve entrapment (likely, since it matches all the symptoms). In any case, this is not the idea of ​​typing! I’m hoping it will heal without the need for medical intervention, but we’ll see. There are some stretches to do, but sometimes it requires surgery which wouldn’t be fun.

Getting older sucks sometimes. It is breaking into pieces. not a fan.

But a lot of complaining and mourning is nonsense to me. It’s lazy Sunday time. Come on Wordley!

how to solve word of the day

Signal: Not Taken.

Signal: This word starts with a consonant.

today's wordl

wordl bot analysis

After solving each Wordle I move on Wordle bot homepage To see how my guessing game went.

Can you solve today’s phrase?

I got lucky on my first two guesses. Stone I was left with less than 100 words and two yellow boxes to choose from. I went with all the new letters for guess #2 and chose rival, Which was unexpectedly great, reducing the number to just one. The answer was, ok, a given at that point. Huzzah!

today’s score

I get 1 point for guessing three and 0 for tying the bot. 1 point is better than -2 I got yesterday, so I’ll take it!

Today’s Word Etymology

The word “smirk” originates in Old English. Let’s break down its etymology:

old English: The word “smircan” was used in Old English, meaning “to smile.” It is worth noting that the term did not necessarily have a negative connotation during this period. middle English: As the language evolved, this word became “smirken” in Middle English. During this period, the term began to take on a more specific meaning, often referring to a smile that was self-satisfied or self-satisfied. modern english: In contemporary usage, “smile” usually refers to a smug, cocky, or insincere smile. The negative connotations associated with the word are more pronounced in modern times than in its Old English origins.

The evolution of “smirk” from a general word for smiling into a word with a more specific and sometimes negative connotation is a good example of how the meanings of words can change over time.

Play competitive wordplay against me!

I am playing a cutthroat game of PvP Wordley against my opponent Wordley Butt. Now you must play against me! I could be your enemy! (And your helpful Wordle guide, of course). If you have a New York Times subscription you can also play against the bot.

Here are the rules:

1 point To get to Wordley in 3 guesses.

To get to Wordley in 3 guesses. 2 points To get it in 2 guesses.

To get it in 2 guesses. 3 points To get it in 1 guess.

To get it in 1 guess. 1 point to beat me

to beat me 0 points To get it in 4 guesses.

To get it in 4 guesses. -1 point To get it in 5 guesses.

To get it in 5 guesses. -2 points To get it in 6 guesses.

To get it in 6 guesses. -3 points To lose.

To lose. -1 point to lose to me

If that’s your thing, you can either keep track of your scores or play daily if you prefer.