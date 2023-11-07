Today’s Top CDs: The 3 Best Nationwide Rates Are 6.50%, 6.18% and 6.14%

A cutting-edge CD hits the market today, but you still have three nationwide options to earn more than 6%—and up to 6.50% APY.

Although CD buyers have lost the 6.00% APY offer for 13-month terms, the nation-leading rate of 6.50% is still available from Financial Partners Credit Union for 8-month terms. Maximum Deposit of $5,000. For larger deposits, you might like Bayer Heritage Federal Credit Union’s runner-up rate of 6.18% APY on a 1-year term, or Minnequa Works Credit Union’s 6-Month CD, which pays 6.14% APY Is.

Three options in our daily ranking of the best nationwide CDs are paying more than 6.00% – one offers as high as 6.50% APY.

One of the previous leaders – offering 6.00% on a 13 month term – disappeared today.

A total of 18 nationwide CDs in our ranking offer rates at least 5.75% APY.

You can earn 5.00% even over the longest term of 5 years.

As expected, the Fed announced a rate cut last week but left the door open for a possible future hike.

Below you’ll find special rates available from our partners, followed by our full ranking of the best CDs available nationwide.

Do you want to lock in a great rate for a long term? The top 2-year CD is paying 5.60% APY. If that’s still not enough time, you can secure 5.37% APY for the next 30 months, or 5.25% APY for 36 or 40 months. All three can be found in our daily ranking of the best 3-year-old CDs.

If you have the option to make a jumbo deposit of at least $100,000, you can increase your 2-year rate to 5.68% APY or your 30-month rate to 5.52% APY.

When asked where they would keep a $10,000 windfall, nearly 1 in 5 Investopedia readers recently surveyed said they would choose a CD. Chosen by 18% of readers, CDs were the most popular response, beating out stocks, money market funds, and index funds.

To view the top 15-20 nationwide rates over any period, click on the desired period length in the top left column.

*Reflects the highest APY offered in each period. To see our list of top-paying CDs for banks, credit unions and jumbo certificates, click on the column headers above.

Note that there are no jumbo CDs Always Pay higher returns than standard certificates. Sometimes you can do just as well—or even better—with a standard CD. This is currently the case for six of the eight conditions above, so it’s smart to shop around for both certificate types before making a final decision.

How high will CD rates go this year?

The Federal Reserve has been aggressively combating decades-high inflation since March last year, raising the federal funds rate with a fast and furious hike in 2022 and then a more moderate increase in 2023. This has created historically favorable conditions for CD buyers, as well as anyone holding cash in a high-yield savings or money market account.

The Fed opted to keep rates steady last Wednesday, its second such move in a row. This keeps the central bank’s benchmark rate at its highest level since 2001. But in his press conference after the announcement, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell made it clear that keeping rates in place today does not mean the committee is finished with hikes.

“Inflation has moderated since the middle of last year and readings over the summer were quite favourable. But a few months of good data is the start of what will provide confidence that inflation is continuing to move towards our target,” Powell said. ” Said.

The Fed Chair also reiterated that he had hinted in several previous press conferences that the current announcement only represents a decision for today. “We have not made any decisions about future meetings,” Powell said. “We’re going from meeting to meeting.”

In other words, the Fed is leaving the possibility of another rate hike on the table if inflation does not come down significantly or the committee is not confident that inflation will remain credibly close to its target level. The Fed will make its next rate announcement on December 13.

As we always caution, trying to predict Fed rate moves is a fiddly exercise. For now, it looks like CD rates will largely stabilize at their high levels. But if it looks like the Fed will make another rate hike in December or January, we could still see some increases in CD rates.

Note that the “top rates” quoted here are the highest rates available nationally that Investopedia has identified in its daily rate research on hundreds of banks and credit unions. This is very different from the national average, which includes all banks offering CDs with that term, including many of the larger banks that pay much less in interest. Thus, the national average is always quite low, while the top rates you can get by shopping around are often five, 10 or even 15 times higher.

Rate Collection Method Disclosure

Each business day, Investopedia tracks rate data from more than 200 banks and credit unions that offer CDs to customers across the country and determines a daily ranking of the top-paying certificates in each major period. To qualify for our list, the institution must be federally insured (FDIC for banks, NCUA for credit unions), and the CD’s minimum initial deposit must not exceed $25,000.

Banks must be available in at least 40 states. And while some credit unions require you to donate to a specific charity or association to become a member if you don’t meet other eligibility criteria (for example, you don’t live in a certain area or have a certain type of Do not work in a job), we exclude credit unions whose donation requirement is $40 or more. Read our full methodology to learn more about how we choose the best rates.

