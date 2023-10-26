Today's Top CD Rates: It's Easy to Earn 5.75%, 6%, or Even 6.50%

As high as CD rates are now—at record levels not seen in 20 years—seeing no daily changes in top rates is a good thing. Today that means you can still earn 6.50% APY from the highest-paying Nationwide CD, 6.00% from a pair of runners-up, or 5.75% to 5.80% from more than a dozen top-ranked options.

The industry leading rate across all CD terms is a fixed 6.50% APY, offered by Financial Partners Credit Union on 8 month certificates that allow deposits. till $5,000. If you prefer to deposit more or increase your rate lock, you can consider Credit Human’s 6.00% APY offer on a 12 to 17 month take-your-pick term, or Sandia Area Federal Credit Union’s 6.00% APY offer for 13 months. % Certificate, which is applicable No penalty on early withdrawal up to half of your funds.

The leader in our daily ranking of the best nationwide CDs offers 6.50% APY over an 8-month term, but with a Maximum Deposit of $5,000.

For larger deposits, the top rate is 6.00% APY, available from two different credit unions on terms of 12-17 months.

A total of 16 CDs are paying 5.75% or better, up from nine at the beginning of October.

Buyers in five states can earn 6.25% APY with a top regional CD.

The Fed is widely expected to keep interest rates steady next week, but another rate hike in December or January is possible.

Below you’ll find special rates available from our partners, followed by our full ranking of the best CDs available nationwide.

Do you want to lock in a great rate for a long term? The top 2-year CD is paying 5.60% APY. If that’s still not enough time, you can secure 5.37% APY for the next 30 months, or 5.25% APY for 36 or 40 months. All three can be found in our daily ranking of the best 3-year-old CDs.

If you have the option to make a jumbo deposit of at least $100,000, you can increase your 2-year rate to 5.68% APY or your 30-month rate to 5.52% APY.

When asked where they would keep a $10,000 windfall, nearly 1 in 5 Investopedia readers recently surveyed said they would choose a CD. Chosen by 18% of readers, CDs were the most popular response, beating out stocks, money market funds, and index funds.

To view the top 15-20 nationwide rates over any period, click on the desired period length in the top left column.

Nationwide CDs aren’t your only option. Leading rates are sometimes offered by banks and credit unions serving select areas. While these areas are sometimes small, one particularly competitive CD – paying 6.25% APY – is available to anyone living in one of five lucky states.

*Reflects the highest APY offered in each period. To see our list of top-paying CDs for banks, credit unions and jumbo certificates, click on the column headers above.

Note that there are no jumbo CDs Always Pay higher returns than standard certificates. Sometimes you can do just as well—or even better—with a standard CD. This is currently the case for six of the eight conditions above, so it’s smart to shop around for both certificate types before making a final decision.

How high will CD rates go this year?

The Federal Reserve has been aggressively combating decades-high inflation since March last year, raising the federal funds rate with a fast and furious increase in 2022 and then a more moderate increase in 2023. With its most recent hike on July 26, the Fed has implemented 11 increases in 13 meetings, a cumulative increase of 5.25%. This has created favorable rate conditions for CD buyers as well as anyone holding cash in a high-yield savings or money market account.

The Fed’s next two-day meeting ends on November 1, and financial markets are overwhelmingly expecting the Fed to keep interest rates stable again. One possibility is that the pause will become permanent, as several Fed members have indicated in recent weeks that they feel the committee’s rate-hike campaign has reached its end, with another Fed member saying this on October 16. Repeated the sentiment.

But in comments last week, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated the central bank’s commitment to getting inflation back to its 2% target, signaling the door is still open to future rate increases. Powell said the latest inflation rate of 3.5% is still too high and so the committee will take a cautious approach, carefully monitoring new economic data as it becomes available.

As a result, CME Group’s FedWatch tool shows that markets are currently pricing in about 25-30% chances that another hike will be announced at the Fed’s December or January meeting.

As we always caution, it is unwise to place too much reliance on Fed rate predictions over the coming weeks or months, as the economic landscape could change rapidly – ​​and the Fed’s course along with it. So while rates appear to be stabilizing for now, only time will tell if future rate hikes are still on the horizon. And that, in turn, will determine whether CD rates have reached their peak or may still be a little higher.

Note that the “top rates” quoted here are the highest rates available nationally that Investopedia has identified in its daily rate research on hundreds of banks and credit unions. This is very different from the national average, which includes all banks offering CDs with that term, including many of the larger banks that pay much less in interest. Thus, the national average is always quite low, while the top rates you can get by shopping around are often five, 10 or even 15 times higher.

Rate Collection Method Disclosure

Each business day, Investopedia tracks rate data from more than 200 banks and credit unions that offer CDs to customers across the country and determines a daily ranking of the top-paying certificates in each major period. To qualify for our list, the institution must be federally insured (FDIC for banks, NCUA for credit unions), and the CD’s minimum initial deposit must not exceed $25,000.

Banks must be available in at least 40 states. And while some credit unions require you to donate to a specific charity or association to become a member if you don’t meet other eligibility criteria (for example, you don’t live in a certain area or have a certain type of Do not work in a job), we exclude credit unions whose donation requirement is $40 or more. Read our full methodology to learn more about how we choose the best rates.

