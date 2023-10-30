U.S. stocks rose on Monday after a heavy selloff as investors awaited a big week of events with the Federal Reserve’s latest policy decision and Apple (AAPL) earnings on the calendar.

The benchmark S&P 500 (^GSPC) climbed about 0.7% after officially entering correction territory on Friday, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) gained about 0.8%, or more than 250 points, after falling more than 350 points. Jumped up. Final closing.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) was also up about 0.8% in the wake of a down week due to mixed earnings results from Big Tech.

After a difficult few months for the stock market, all eyes are now on the US central bank and Apple, the largest company in the S&P 500, to boost enthusiasm. The October US jobs report due on Friday is also being closely watched.

The jump in the Fed’s favorite inflation metric has boosted expectations that policymakers will stick to their “high for longer” stance and keep interest rates steady in their decision on Wednesday.

Apple is set to release its quarterly results after the market close on Thursday, which will have no impact from China’s moves to restrict iPhone use.

Meanwhile, investors are considering what McDonald’s earnings Monday say about the U.S. consumer, which has proven resilient in the face of higher borrowing costs. The burger giant beat third-quarter earnings estimates as higher menu prices boosted sales growth.

In commodities, benchmark oil prices fell as Israel’s measured start to the campaign in Gaza eased fears that the conflict will escalate across the Middle East – which was seen as encouraging investors to return to the markets. Is seen. West Texas Intermediate futures (CL=F) fell 1.8% to $84.01 a barrel, while Brent futures (BZ=F) fell 1.5% to trade around $87.86 a barrel.

