



US stocks were mixed on Wednesday, bidding for new 2023 highs, as investors prepared for the Federal Reserve’s last interest rate decision of the year.

The Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) jumped about 0.4%, while the S&P 500 (^GSPC) and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) slipped either side of the flat line. The Dow and S&P 500 closed at their highest levels since inception on Tuesday. 2022, the Dow reaches its third all-time high.

All focus is on the Fed’s policy decision coming on Wednesday afternoon, with investors on alert as comments from Chairman Jerome Powell signaled an end to interest rate hikes.

The central bank is expected to keep rates unchanged – one view given that there was little change in Tuesday’s consumer inflation report. The debate now focuses on whether the Fed believes it has done enough to reduce inflation to start cutting rates before the summer.

Elsewhere, oil rose slightly, coming off its lowest since June, as concerns over oversupply persisted and the market weighed the COP28 agreement to move away from fossil fuels. West Texas Intermediate (CL=F) and Brent crude futures (BZ=F) both rose about 1%, trading around $69 a barrel and $74 a barrel, respectively.

Among individual corporates, shares of Tesla (TSLA) fell after the EV maker recalled more than 2 million cars to fix an Autopilot safety flaw and said some of its Model 3 vehicles would lose U.S. consumer tax credits.

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 10:52 am EST

United States Steel surges as bid to buy company rises above $40 per share Further speculation over a deal to buy United States Steel (X) is driving shares higher on Wednesday. The stock rose more than 3% after CNBC’s David Faber reported that the company’s board is scheduled to meet today to discuss multiple bids to buy United States Steel. Faber noted that several of those bids are at “more than $40 per share” and one of them is coming from Cleveland Cliffs (CLF). United States Steel stock has soared after Cleveland Cliffs announced an offer to buy U.S. Steel in August. Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 10:36 am EST

Pfizer shares hit Covid low after guidance cut Pfizer (PFE) stock slipped from its pandemic-era highs and fell to its lowest level since 2020 with Wednesday’s decline. The company announced Wednesday that it expects full-year 2024 earnings per share to be $2.05-$2.45, a full $0.40 per share lower than its prior forecast. Pfizer’s effective tax rate is also expected to increase, while revenue forecasts are below Street estimates. Pfizer said Wednesday that sales of its COVID-19 vaccine and COVID-19 treatment will total about $8 billion next year. Reuters reported on Wednesday that analysts had expected combined sales for the category to reach $13 billion. The stock was down as much as 9% in early trading Wednesday, briefly falling below $26 a share. The stock hit a low of $23.39 in March 2020 as the market declined in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Look at some of the lows of pandemic-induced panic-selling in March 2020 and you have to go back to the 2017 decline to see Pfizer stock trading close to current levels. Should shares stabilize near Wednesday morning’s low on a weekly basis, Pfizer’s low will be reached in February 2016, according to Yahoo Finance data. Source: Yahoo Finance Wednesday, December 13, 2023 10:19 am EST

Tesla stock slips after Autopilot recall Tesla (TSLA) is recalling more than two million vehicles after the US road safety regulator deemed that its Autopilot driver-assistance system does not do an adequate job of protecting against incidents. The news, which follows a year-long investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, caused shares of the EV maker to fall more than 1%. NHTSA said in the recall notice that when Autosteer is engaged and the driver is not paying attention or is unable to intervene with the Autosteer function “the risk of a crash may increase.” This is not the first time Tesla has had to recall cars due to issues with automated self-driving technology. Tesla’s stock fell more than 5% in a single day after issuing a recall earlier this year due to problems with its full-self driving beta software. Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 9:31 am EST

Stocks opened broadly flat and most market action is expected in the afternoon Stocks opened modestly higher on Wednesday as investors awaited the Federal Reserve’s latest policy update. The Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) rose about 0.1% while the S&P 500 (^GSPC) and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) leaned either side of the flat line. A policy update is expected at 2 p.m. ET, followed by a press conference with Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at 2:30 p.m. ET Most of the volatility in the market is expected to come in the final 90 minutes of trading on Wednesday, as Listen for that clue. When the Federal Reserve can cut interest rates. Analysis from Bespoke Investment Group shows that most of the market activity during Fed days occurred after 2:30 p.m. ET. (Bespoke Investment Group) Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:40 am EST

Investors eye record highs for Dow, S&P 500 It’s been a great year for the major US stock market indices, led by the Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) with a gain of nearly 40%. But as 2023 comes to a close, investors will keep a close eye on potential record closures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) and the benchmark S&P 500 (^GSPC). On Tuesday, the Dow closed at 36,577.94, its third-highest level on record. The blue chip index is just 120 points, or less than 1%, off its record closing high of 36,799.65 on January 4, 2022. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 closed at 4,643.70 on Tuesday, just 3% off its closing record high of 4,796.56 set on January 3, 2022. The Nasdaq, for its part, closed at 14,533.40 on Tuesday, 10% off its record high of 16,057.44 set in November 2021. As Yahoo Finance’s Josh Schafer reported Tuesday, the Federal Reserve keeping interest rates steady has been the best environment for stocks when compared to periods just before or after the Fed raises or lowers rates. And with the Fed expected to remain on hold on Wednesday — and possibly into the second or third quarter of 2024 — the market history remains in favor of bulls. Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:09 am EST

All eyes on Fed on decision day The Federal Reserve is expected to keep interest rates steady at the end of the central bank’s last policy meeting of 2023 this Wednesday. Investors will be paying attention to any signs that the most aggressive rate-hike campaign since the 1980s has ended when the policy decision comes at 2 p.m. ET. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) (Associated Press) Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is expected to downplay the possibility of a rate cut any time soon, though some traders are betting on a pivot as early as March. Read on to learn what market observers are keeping an eye on at the Fed, from Yahoo Finance’s Jennifer Schoenberger.

