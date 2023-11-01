Today’s stock market news: US futures prices fell due to Fed rate decision

US stocks were little changed before the bell on Wednesday after falling for a third consecutive month as investors digested updates on the bond market and prepared for the Federal Reserve’s latest policy decision.

Futures tied to the S&P 500 (^GSPC), the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 (^NDX) were all just below the flat line.

Top of mind for Wall Street is that the Fed’s decision on interest rates will come at the end of its Wednesday afternoon meeting, when policymakers are widely expected to keep rates steady, with the exception of raising rates further if needed. Option is also kept.

Read more: What the Fed rate-hike pause means for bank accounts, CDs, loans and credit cards

Investors will examine the choice of words in the statement as well as Chairman Jerome Powell’s comments for clues to the Fed’s thinking on the future path of rates. Officials have stressed that they will move cautiously to avoid slowing the U.S. economy significantly while attempting to reduce inflation.

Treasury yields edged lower, with the 10-year yield (^TNX) trading around 4.88% before the Fed’s decision. The US Treasury’s quarterly refunding update showed the Treasury will auction $112 billion of debt next week, in line with Wall Street expectations, as yields slipped. Stock investors are watching this announcement more closely than usual, given how the August update contributed to the recent rise in yields.

On the economic data front, the ADP National Employment Report for October showed that 113,000 jobs were added to the US economy, below the Street’s estimate of 150,000.

The season marked more financial reports that have so far failed to provide the expected boost to stocks. Shares of AMD fell after the chip designer’s results beat estimates on the top and bottom line but fell short of fourth-quarter guidance. Kraft Heinz missed analysts’ estimates for third-quarter sales, while CVS’s profit topped estimates amid strong performance from its pharmacy business.

Stock futures fall ahead of Fed policy decision

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com