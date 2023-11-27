The stock was little changed on Monday but remains on track to post its best month in a year as bullish investors maintain bullish hopes.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI), the benchmark S&P 500 (^GSPC) and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) were close to flatline at the opening bell on Friday, after notching their fourth consecutive weekly win.

High optimism for an end to US interest rate hikes has fueled a November rally in stocks, setting the Dow up for its strongest month since October last year – and the Nasdaq and S&P 500 up by July 2022. For.

In a sign that those bullish sentiments are not waning, the VIX – known as Wall Street’s “fear gauge” – closed on Friday at its lowest level since January 2020. On Monday, the mood was calm as Wall Street got back to work after the long Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

But the latest reading on PCE inflation due on Thursday could test the rally, as it is the Federal Reserve’s favorite gauge of consumer price pressures.

Meanwhile, investors will monitor Cyber ​​Monday updates for insight into whether Americans will spend money on holiday shopping despite purse strings being tight. Black Friday online sales increased 7.5% year over year to a record $9.8 billion, while total in-store sales also jumped.

Among commodities, oil prices fell as traders prepared for more production cuts at the delayed OPEC+ meeting this week. Brent crude futures (BZ=F) fell 1% to below $80 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures were 1.4% lower but remained above $74.

Stock futures fall as Wall Street pulls back U.S. futures fell slightly on Monday, but stocks remained on track for their strongest performance in more than a year as investors took the reins after the long Thanksgiving weekend. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) fell 0.15%, or 50 points, while S&P 500 (^GSPC) futures fell 0.10%. Contracts on the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 (^NDX) were down 0.03%.

