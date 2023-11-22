Today’s stock market news: Stocks surge as technology advances in countdown to holidays

Shares rose early Wednesday as investors digested AI chip maker Nvidia’s (NVDA) earnings ahead of the holiday trading break.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) rose about 0.7%, while the S&P 500 (^GSPC) rose about 0.4%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) edged about 0.3% higher.

Nvidia crushed Wall Street’s expectations in its highly anticipated quarterly earnings, although the reaction was somewhat muted as the company noted that US restrictions on chip exports to China would weigh on the results. Its shares initially fell after the report, but rose about 1% in choppy morning trading.

Among commodities, oil prices fell as the group of oil-producing countries known as OPEC+ delayed a meeting scheduled to discuss output. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell more than 4% to just above $74 a barrel.

AI drama continued to grip the market when, in a surprise reversal, OpenAI said it would return as its CEO just days after Sam Altman was ousted. The chat giant is also bringing in new board members, including former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, as it tries to quell a staff revolt.

The decision is seen as a significant victory for prominent OpenAI supporter Microsoft (MSFT), which had campaigned to overturn Altman’s dismissal. The tech giant’s stock rose less than 1% after the move.

Among individual stocks, Deere (DE) shares fell 6% Wednesday morning in the wake of the farm equipment giant’s lower profit forecast. Its warning that higher borrowing costs would hit demand was a common theme echoed in the retailers’ results.

The rise in jobless claims has reversed New data from the Labor Department showed that 209,000 jobless claims were filed in the week ending Nov. 18. That marked a decline from the 231,000 filed in the previous week, which some economists believed would mark a trend higher in jobless claims as labor surged. Market cool. “Initial claims remain at a level that is consistent with relatively low layoffs, while continued claims data suggest that unemployed individuals are finding it more difficult to find new jobs,” Nancy Vanden Houten, chief U.S. economist at Oxford Economics, wrote in a note. It is possible.” Wednesday. “We think the claims data is consistent with a job market that is cool enough to prevent rate hikes, but strong enough to consider rate cuts in the near future.”

Wall Street stocks rose just before the bell on Wednesday as investors assessed AI chip maker Nvidia's earnings ahead of the trading halt for the Thanksgiving Day holiday.

Nvidia, Deere, HP and WinFast: Trending Stocks in Premarket Trading Here are some of the stocks leading Yahoo Finance’s trending ticker page in premarket trading on Wednesday: nvidia (nvda): Shares rose slightly in volatile trade after earnings. Deere (DE): Shares fell 5% on Wednesday after analysts forecast 2024 profit below expectations. Caterpillar (CAT), also a maker of machinery and heavy equipment, saw its share price drop more than 2%. HP (HPQ): The stock fell nearly 2% on Tuesday after the tech giant reported first-quarter profit below Wall Street estimates, but kept its annual earnings outlook intact. WinFast (VFS): Shares of the EV company were up 6%. Wedbush analyst Dan Ives gave the stock a buy rating on Tuesday.

