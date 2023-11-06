Today’s stock market news: Stocks still on the rise with Fed expectations

Stocks rose on Monday after recording their best week this year as expectations remained that the Federal Reserve is ready to end tightening.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) led mid-morning gains, up about 0.3%. The benchmark S&P 500 (^GSPC) rose more than 0.1% while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) traded flat.

Major US stock indexes rose on Friday after US jobs growth slowed more than expected and wage inflation eased, raising hopes of an end to the Fed’s interest rate hikes that continued into the new week.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note (^TNX) rose nearly 7 basis points to trade near 4.63%.

Investors will be listening for confirmation when several Fed officials step forward to speak this week, including two appearances by Chairman Jerome Powell. Regional Fed presidents John Williams and Raphael Bostic are among them.

Some on Wall Street have cautioned that optimism may be waning, and to prepare for volatility in stocks. Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson warned that the stock’s comeback last week “looks more like a bear market rally rather than the start of a sustained surge”.

Meanwhile, the market is still reeling from quarterly earnings while the calendar is quiet on the economic front. Disney’s (DIS) earnings on Wednesday are a highlight.

Among commodities, oil prices jumped after top exporters Saudi Arabia and Russia confirmed over the weekend they would continue their voluntary excess output cuts. West Texas Intermediate crude futures (CL=F), ​​the US benchmark, rose more than 1% to just under $82 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent crude futures (BZ=F) rose slightly less than 1% to trade below $86. doing. A barrel.

Disney unveils new CFO Hugh Johnston Disney (DIS) finally has a new CFO. Longtime PepsiCo (PEP) executive Hugh Johnston will be the media giant’s new senior executive vice president and chief financial officer, effective Dec. 4, the company announced Monday. Johnston has been with PepsiCo for 34 years where he held several leadership positions, including the CFO position for more than a decade. He was in that role when PepsiCo successfully defeated activist investor Nelson Peltz’s campaign to break up the company. Peltz is now pushing for multiple board seats at Disney, and the stock has hit record lows. Disney shares traded flat after the announcement on Monday. “Hughes’ well-earned reputation as one of the best CFOs in America and his leadership experience in both financial and operational roles overseeing a diverse portfolio of top global brands make him the best choice for Disney,” Iger said in a statement. Has made an ideal addition to the senior leadership team.” Press release. “His expertise will serve Disney and its shareholders well as we continue the transformational work we are doing to drive growth and value creation.” Read more here.

Tesla, BioNTech and Dish Network: Trending Stocks in Premarket Trading Here are some of the stocks leading Yahoo Finance’s trending ticker page in premarket trading on Monday: Tesla (TSLA): Shares rose more than 1%. On Monday the EV maker said it planned to build the $26,838 car at its factory near Berlin, which would be the cheapest. BioNTech (BNTX): BioNTech shares rose more than 3%. The group cut its 2023 revenue target by about $1.1 billion due to lower demand for its Covid vaccine made with Pfizer. Dish: Shares fell more than 6% on Monday. It reported revenue of $3.7 billion in the third quarter, compared with $4.1 billion in the same period a year earlier. Additionally, group CEO Eric Carlson said he would step down. LYFT: Lyft shares rose. The ride-hailing company said the price cuts have helped it gain market share from Uber.

