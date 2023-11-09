Wall Street stocks looked for direction at the open Thursday, as investors looked to Federal Reserve policymakers for more information on interest rate strategy.

The S&P 500 (^GSPC) wavered on either side of the flat line on Wednesday after the benchmark posted its eighth consecutive day of gains – the index’s longest in two years. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) and Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) were also largely unchanged.

After the Fed Chairman remained silent on monetary policy in his appearance on Wednesday, markets will be watching for any clues about the possibility of a rate cut when Jerome Powell speaks later.

Read more: What the Fed rate-hike pause means for bank accounts, CDs, loans and credit cards

As earnings season winds down, a new set of corporate reports are on the way. Disney (DIS) shares rose after after-hours quarterly earnings beat estimates, although they were also likely to get a boost from a tentative deal between the Hollywood studio and striking actors. After this news other media stocks rose.

Meanwhile, shares of Arm (ARM) fell as investors digested its first results since its IPO, as well as a $6.2 billion quarterly loss posted by the chip designer’s backer SoftBank.

In commodities, oil clawed back some of the losses after falling to a three-month low on concerns about global consumption. West Texas Intermediate crude futures (CL=F) and Brent crude futures (BZ=F) were up about 0.5%, trading at $76 and about $80 a barrel, respectively.

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com