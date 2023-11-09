‘Hollywood is breathing a collective sigh of relief’ as actors’ strike ends

Hollywood actors reached a tentative agreement with studios on Wednesday to end their 118-day strike – the longest in its history.

Shares of major studios such as Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD), Netflix (NFLX), and Comcast (CMCSA), which owns NBCUniversal, traded flat on the news. Paramount (PARA) jumped nearly 2%, while Disney (DIS), which just reported strong earnings, climbed nearly 7% higher.

Details of the deal with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), which bargains on behalf of major studios including Warner Bros., Disney, Netflix, NBCUniversal, Paramount, Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL) and Apple Inc. Sony, not released yet. The three-year agreement will now go to the union’s board for approval.

Similar to the writers, which officially ended their strike in October after nearly 150 days, SAG-AFTRA — the union that represents about 160,000 actors, announcers, recording artists and other media professionals around the world — is more concerned with the situation. Was fighting for security. The role of artificial intelligence in media and entertainment in addition to better pay and higher streaming residuals, as more movies and TV shows go straight to streaming.

In a statement, the union said the contract is valued at more than $1 billion and includes “‘above-the-pattern’ minimum compensation increases, unprecedented provisions for consent and compensation that will protect members from the threat of AI, and the first The bar establishes a streaming participation bonus.”

Pension and health caps have also been “substantially increased”, as well as “substantial increases in compensation for background artists, and important contract provisions designed to protect diverse communities.”

“Hollywood is breathing a collective sigh of relief after a resolution was reached on the writers’ and actors’ strike,” said Scott Purdy, KPMG’s U.S. national media leader. “Safety regarding the use of artificial intelligence will undoubtedly set an example for the creative industry.”

The “double whammy” caused an estimated $6.5 billion loss to the LA economy due to work stoppages. This includes the loss of approximately 45,000 entertainment industry jobs.

Read more here.

Source: finance.yahoo.com