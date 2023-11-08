Stock futures paused on Wall Street’s red-hot run of gains on Wednesday as investors awaited comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell as they assessed whether the central bank will raise interest rates. Or not.

S&P 500 (^GSPC) futures are hovering just above the flatline, after closing higher for the seventh consecutive day in the benchmark index’s longest winning streak since 2021. Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) and Nasdaq 100 (^NDX) futures were also broadly unchanged.

Cautionary words from several hawkish Fed members have tempered optimism that interest rates have peaked, slowing stocks’ gains. But according to the CME FedWatch tool, 90% of traders are sticking to their bet that there will be no hike this year, and 25% expect a rate cut in March.

Read more: What the Fed rate-hike pause means for bank accounts, CDs, loans and credit cards

The market is now on high alert for what Powell says about the Fed’s thinking when he speaks at a conference on Wednesday morning – specifically, whether it is winning the battle to reduce inflation. Several other central bank officials, including New York Fed President John Williams, are expected to appear later.

Oil prices – a key input into inflation levels – fell on Wednesday after falling to their lowest level in three months the previous day as concerns about demand from China and the US increased. West Texas Intermediate crude futures (CL=F) and Brent crude futures (BZ=F) were both about 1% lower, falling to $76.82 and $81.12 a barrel, respectively.

K

Stocks are in a holding pattern with Powell’s comments ahead US futures were broadly unchanged on Wednesday as investors awaited comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell for information on interest rates. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) were up 0.06%, or 20 points, while S&P 500 (^GSPC) futures rose 0.02%. Contracts on the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 (^NDX) fell 0.06%.

show more

Click here for in-depth analysis including the latest stock market news and stock movement events

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Source: finance.yahoo.com