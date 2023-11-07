Today’s stock market news: Stock futures fell due to low Fed rate expectations

Stock futures slipped on Wall Street amid their best rally of the year as confidence waned that the Federal Reserve will not raise interest rates again this year.

Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) and S&P 500 (^GSPC) futures were both down about 0.3%, poised to give up notable gains. Futures on the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 (^NDX) fell more than 0.2%

Signs of a weak US economy suggested to the market that the Fed may ease its tightening campaign. But investors were reevaluating those expectations after Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said on Monday that the central bank likely still has more work to do to control inflation.

Read more: What the Fed rate-hike pause means for bank accounts, CDs, loans and credit cards

“There was a lot of euphoria late last week on the belief that the Fed’s job is done, that the jobs market is slowing down, that the U.S. economy is going to experience a soft landing,” said chief market analyst Michael Hewson. CMC Markets UK told Reuters. “People are starting to be a little more clear-eyed. There is a risk that the Fed could rise again.”

Investors will hear clues about policymakers’ thinking when the heads of the Kansas City and Dallas Fed speak on Tuesday, when Chair Jerome Powell takes office at the end of the week.

Fresh Fed doubts clouded the outlook for oil, helping push WTI crude prices below $80 a barrel for the first time in two months despite the possibility of Saudi and Russian supply cuts. West Texas Intermediate crude futures (CL=F) and Brent crude futures (BZ=F) both fell about 2% to $79.30 and $83.52 a barrel, respectively.

Also weighing on oil are trade data that showed China’s exports unexpectedly fell in October, a sign of subdued foreign demand, while its imports rose. But there was good news for the world’s second-largest economy as the IMF upgraded the country’s GDP growth forecast for this year and next.

In corporate news, WeWork (WE) filed for bankruptcy on Monday after the once-most valuable U.S. startup struggled with expensive leases. Its shares have fallen by about 98% this year.

Meanwhile, ahead of Disney (DIS) results on Wednesday, earnings season continues with Uber (UBER) and Rivian (RIVN) reporting Tuesday.

Click here for in-depth analysis including the latest stock market news and stock movement events

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com