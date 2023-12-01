



Trends in shares in afternoon trade Here are some of the top stocks on Yahoo Finance’s trending ticker page during afternoon trading on Friday: Paramount (PARA): The entertainment company rose more than 9% Friday afternoon after The Wall Street Journal reported that Paramount and Apple (AAPL) are in talks to potentially bundle their streaming platforms. The proposed Apple TV+/Paramount+ combo service would likely be more affordable than keeping the two services separate, and would give subscribers access to exclusive content in both catalogs. Pfizer (PFE): Shares of the pharmaceutical giant fell 6% on Friday morning after the company said it would not proceed with a study of its two-dose obesity treatment after a high level of side effects in patients included in the trials. Coinbase (COIN): Shares of the crypto platform rose more than 6% after a major settlement between US authorities and Binance built on impressive returns for the year, with analysts saying a degree of the uncertainty hanging over the industry has been resolved. . Coinbase is trading at almost 4 times the price at which it started the year. Bitcoin (BTC-USD): Major cryptocurrencies glowed with optimism in December as the world’s largest cryptocurrency extended a rally that is hitting a 19-month high as investors are counting on the approval of a spot exchange-traded fund that will allow more capital into the industry. Will invite investment. Bitcoin rose nearly 2% to surpass $38,000.

Stocks move higher even after Powell talks about rate cuts Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell warned that it would be “premature” to conclude that rate hikes are over or to “speculate” about when cuts might begin. In prepared remarks at Spelman College in Atlanta on Friday, Powell expressed hope that the central bank will soon declare victory in its fight to curb inflation. But investors took the cautious comments seriously, as major indices edged higher in the final hours of morning trading. Powell’s comments come after a fresh study on the Fed’s favorite inflation measure — the core personal consumption expenditures index — showed that inflation is slowly easing, Yahoo Finance’s Jennifer Schoenberger reports. Core PCE reached 3.5% in the month of October, down from 3.7% in September, continuing the decline from 4.3% in June. The full impact of the Fed’s aggressive rate hikes has not yet been felt, he said. This suggests the Fed will keep interest rates on hold at its next meeting in less than two weeks.

There was an upward trend in shares in the afternoon session. Wall Street gained momentum on Friday afternoon after comments from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell in which he cooled expectations of an imminent rate cut and the end of the tightening campaign. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) rose about 0.5%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) rose about 0.7%, or more than 200 points. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) advanced 0.4%.

Tesla stock falls after Cybertruck debut Tesla’s (TSLA) much-anticipated Cybertruck has arrived as the company has handed over the first batch of the vehicle to buyers. At first glance the market was unimpressed, with shares of the all-electric automaker falling 2% in Friday morning trading. The decline comes as CEO Elon Musk faces fallout from his interview at the New York Times (NYT) DealBook conference earlier this week, in which he cursed advertisers fleeing his social media company X. Drivers interested in the Cybertruck base model will have to hand over $60,990, which is 50% more expensive than the company estimated years ago when they announced the new model. “There’s not a huge portion of the population that can afford it, especially where interest rates are,” said Jessica Caldwell, head of insights at auto research firm Edmunds. As Yahoo Finance’s Josh Schaefer reports, the truck’s launch caps a tumultuous year for Tesla, which has seen its stock price soar on the prospects of its artificial intelligence targets, while several price cuts And pressure is also coming amid weak margins.

ULTA: The beauty supplies retailer continued its gains Friday morning, rising more than 12% after the company reported third-quarter results that were slightly better than Wall Street expected. The beauty retailer reported adjusted earnings of $5.07 per share, compared with the expected $5.00. Marvell (MRVL): Shares fell 6% after the semiconductor company offered fourth-quarter guidance that fell short of top- and bottom-line expectations.

Stocks open slightly lower ahead of Powell’s comments The final month of the day rang with some pessimism on Wall Street as investors prepared for remarks by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell this morning. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) declined about 0.2%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) was virtually unchanged. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) fell 0.3%.