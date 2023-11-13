Today’s stock market news: Shares fall due to inflation, America falls in focus

Stocks fell on Monday as investors prepared for a key US inflation review and this week was full of potential insights into how consumers are holding up in the face of higher borrowing costs.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) led the early-morning decline, with the U.S. index falling about 0.4% on Friday after a second week of gains.

The benchmark S&P 500 (^GSPC) fell about 0.3%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) fell about 0.2%, or about 50 points.

Front in mind is the October Consumer Price Index report due on Tuesday, which is a key input into interest rate decisions for the Federal Reserve. Comments from several Fed officials last week left the door open for more rate hikes, dampening hopes for an easing of tightening, which sent stocks surging.

Concerns about the US government’s finances added to the cautious tone after Moody’s changed its outlook on its debt to “negative” from “stable” and another shutdown deadline looms on Friday. Former Fed official Bill Dudley warned that lawmakers lack the will to solve the fiscal crisis, as higher interest rates worsen the debt situation.

A consumer-focused earnings stream from big-box retailers could add some excitement this week, with Home Depot (HD), Target (TGT), and Walmart (WMT) among the key highlights. Monday’s docket includes results from Fisker (FSR) and Tyson (TSN). Eyes will be on what the financial update reveals about US consumers, with economic data showing they feel worse about the state of the US economy.

Eyes are also likely to be on President Joe Biden’s one-on-one meeting with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Wednesday, their first meeting in a year. The recent deterioration in relations between the superpowers is seen as a risk to the already shaky global economy.

Boeing, monday.com, and Tyson Foods: Trending Stocks in Premarket Trading Here are some of the stocks leading Yahoo Finance’s trending ticker page in premarket trading on Monday: Boeing (BA): Shares were up 3%. The aircraft maker won an order worth $52 billion from Emirates at the Dubai Airshow on Monday. monday.com (MNDY): Shares rose 9%. The group reported its third-quarter earnings that exceeded Wall Street expectations. Tyson Foods (TSN): Shares fell 5%. The group reported a decline in annual revenue due to reduced demand for meat. Xiaomi (XIACY): Xiaomi shares rose more than 1%. Apple’s declining sales in China have opened the door to local smartphone provider Xiaomi, which has received more than 1 million orders since its launch in late October.

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com