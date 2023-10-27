Today’s stock market news: Nasdaq, S&P 500 higher, Amazon shines, inflation continues to decline.

Stocks opened mostly higher on Friday as earnings from Amazon (AMZN) and Intel (INTC) eased concerns about Big Tech, leading to closely watched U.S. inflation readings.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC), which closed deep in the red on Thursday, jumped nearly 1% on Friday. The benchmark S&P 500 (^GSPC) also rose about 0.4%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) embraced the flatline.

The moves mark a better start to the last session of a difficult week, in which the S&P 500 threatened to join the Nasdaq in correction territory amid a selloff on mixed earnings from megacap tech.

On Friday, the Federal Reserve’s favorite inflation metric showed that prices continued to decline in September — a key data point the Federal Reserve will consider in its next interest rate decision on Nov. 1.

The personal consumption expenditure (PCE) index rose 3.4% year on year in September, in line with August’s revised growth and also in line with expectations. “Core” PCE, which excludes volatile food and energy categories, rose 3.7%, down from last month’s revised 3.8% and in line with expectations of economists polled by Bloomberg.

Month-on-month, core PCE increased by 0.3% in September, higher than the 0.1% increase seen in August, which was the lowest rate since November 2020.

Uncertainty over whether the Fed will raise interest rates again this year has weighed on stocks this year. As the next meeting of the Central Bank is on November 1, the time to take decisions is decreasing.

The latest US GDP readings have turned hot, a sign that the Fed’s longer-term higher stance is not deterring the US consumer. But some analysts are questioning how long this resilience can last given the repeated caution in companies’ outlook for earnings.

Following the release of Friday’s inflation data, markets were pricing in a nearly 99% chance that the Federal Reserve will keep rates unchanged at its upcoming policy meeting, according to CME Group data.

Apart from inflation, earnings have also been top of investors’ minds.

Amazon’s results late Thursday boosted enthusiasm after a bullish message from its CEO about a potential AI boost, sending shares 6% higher in the pre-market. Shares of chip maker Intel also rose in view of good earnings for the third quarter. Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX) are the highlights on Friday.

