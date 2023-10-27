



JPM falls on Dimon stock sale Shares of JPMorgan Chase (JPM) fell as much as 3.2% on Friday, their biggest intraday decline in more than two months, after the bank said CEO Jamie Dimon planned to sell 1 million shares of the company's stock. Whose value is currently around 141 million dollars. It would be Dimon's first such sale since taking over as executive in 2005. As Yahoo Finance's David Hollerith reports: The CEO and his family intend to do so starting in 2024, according to a regulatory filing from JPMorgan on Friday, which described the sale "for financial diversification and tax-planning purposes." A JPMorgan spokesperson said Friday that the disclosure is not related to any near-term succession planning. Dimon, 67, is currently the longest-serving CEO of a major national bank. JPMorgan is the largest lender by assets in the US. "Mr. Dimon believes the company's prospects are very strong and his stake in the company will remain a very significant one," JPMorgan said in the filing. The planned stock sale, excluding unvested shares and stock appreciation rights, represents about 12% of the CEO and his family's stake. Dimon and his family currently own about 8.6 million shares of the stock, worth about $1.2 billion as of Thursday's closing price. Read more here.

Expenditures driven by 'unsustainable' decline in savings The Federal Reserve's favorite inflation metric showed that prices continued to fall in September. But spending increased at a pace that could not be sustainable. Personal spending increased 0.7%, more than personal income, which rose 0.3% – the third consecutive month of decline. "This is clearly unsustainable, and we expect spending growth to slow sharply in the coming quarters," Michael Pearce, chief economist at Oxford Economics, wrote in reaction to the data. "Disposable income growth has come under pressure as wages and job growth slow," Pierce said. "The weakness also reflects modest fiscal tightening due to a decline in transfer payments and an increase in tax payments. With income falling, more spending is being financed by less saving, with the personal savings rate falling to 3.4% in September ", which is the lowest since December 2022." "While we estimate there is still a large stock of excess savings left over from the pandemic, which is now mostly concentrated among higher-income households and is increasingly being treated as wealth, we therefore expect "Lower savings will moderate spending growth here. We also expect some increase in precautionary savings due to the slowdown in the job market." Friday's inflation data comes as the US economy grew over the past three months at the fastest pace in nearly two years, driven mainly by consumers increasing their spending despite a high interest rate environment. The Federal Reserve will carefully consider all of these data points before its next interest rate decision on November 1.

Amazon, Chevron and Intel: Stocks trend in early trading Here are some of the stocks leading Yahoo Finance's trending ticker page in morning trading on Friday: Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN): Shares of the tech giant rose more than 7% after the company reported earnings that beat estimates and made bullish comments about artificial intelligence. CEO Andy Jassy told analysts on an earnings call that AI represents an opportunity worth "tens of billions" for Amazon's cloud business, Amazon Web Services (AWS). See Yahoo Finance's Eli Garfinkel's full earnings breakdown here. Chevron Corporation (CVX), Exxon Mobil (XOM): Shares fell more than 5% and 1%, respectively, after the oil giants reported disappointing third-quarter earnings. Both companies saw their quarterly profits decline by more than 40% in 2022 due to rising oil prices. Chevron and Exxon also reported weak results for their oil-refining and chemical businesses. Intel Corporation (INTC): Shares rose more than 10% after the tech giant beat analysts' expectations on the top and bottom lines and reported better-than-expected guidance for the fourth quarter, indicating revenue growth for the first time since 2020. Yahoo Finance's Dan Hawley has the breakdown. Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH): Shares of energy tech company Enphase fell nearly 15% in early trading after its third-quarter revenue target fell short of analyst estimates due to weak demand. Oppenheimer analyst Colin Rusch downgraded the stock from Outperform after the results, citing "industry uncertainty." With contributing reporting by Jenny McCall

S&P 500, Nasdaq open on gains Stocks opened mostly higher on Friday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC), which closed deep in the red after jumping nearly 1% on Thursday. The benchmark S&P 500 (^GSPC) also rose about 0.4%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) embraced the flatline.

More signs of falling inflation The Federal Reserve's favorite inflation metric shows prices continued to fall in September – a key data point the Federal Reserve will consider in its next interest rate decision on November 1. The personal consumption expenditure (PCE) index rose 3.4% year on year in September, in line with August's revised growth and also in line with expectations. "Core" PCE, which excludes volatile food and energy categories, rose 3.7%, down from last month's revised 3.8% and in line with expectations of economists polled by Bloomberg. Month-on-month, core PCE increased by 0.3% in September, higher than the 0.1% increase seen in August, which was the lowest rate since November 2020. Inflation remains well above the Federal Reserve's 2% target. The labor market, which is still tight despite softening in some sectors, suggests the Federal Reserve may continue to raise interest rates. Minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest meeting showed that policymakers support a more restrictive rate environment. Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said last week that she still sees the possibility of another rate hike this year. But the market is still hopeful that the central bank will stop the hike at its meeting next month. Following the data release, markets were pricing in a nearly 99% chance that the Federal Reserve will keep rates unchanged at its upcoming policy meeting, according to CME Group data.

Stock futures rise as expectations from Amazon, Intel earnings rise US stocks were set to bounce back on Friday after two days of decline, as earnings from Amazon and Intel boosted enthusiasm ahead of the key PCE inflation release. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) were up 0.12%, or 40 points, while S&P 500 (^GSPC) futures were up 0.51%. Contracts on the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 (^NDX) jumped 0.96%.