November 29, 2023
Today's 'Quardle' clue and answers for Wednesday, November 29


Hello friends! I hope you’re having a great week so far. Hints and Answers for Today quadral The words are just there.

how to play quadrangle

For any newcomers joining us, here’s how to play quadral: Just start typing words. You have four five-letter words to guess and nine tries to find them all. The problem is that you play all four words at once.

If you get a letter in the right place for one of the four words, it will glow green. If a word contains a letter you guessed, but it’s in the wrong place, it will appear in yellow. You can always watch the practice game before solving the daily puzzle.

Here are some clues for today quadral Game, followed by answer:

Quadral signs for November 29th

  • Word 1 (top left) Sign – The last letter of the Greek alphabet. Also, pro wrestler Kenny ____
  • Word 2 (top right) Hint – An Australian, bear-like marsupial that eats eucalyptus leaves
  • Word 3 (bottom left) Hint – Like ____, so below
  • Word 4 (bottom right) Hint – An Internet jerk. Also a fairy tale monster that can demand tolls on a bridge
  • Two words each contain a pair of repeated letters
  • Today’s words start with O, K, A and T

Quordal Answer for November 29th

spoiler ALERT! Don’t scroll any further down the page until you’re ready to find out today quadral Answer.

This is your final warning!

Today’s words are…

That’s all for today quadral Clues and answers. Be sure to check out my blog for hints and solutions for Thursday’s game if you need them.

