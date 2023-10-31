This illustration photo shows the Quadra game displayed on a phone and laptop screen , [+] Krakow, Poland on February 21, 2022. Quadle is a new word game that is an alternative to Wordle. (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/Nurfoto via Getty Images) Nurfoto via Getty Images

Looking for Tuesday’s Quardle Hints and Answers? You can find them here:

More from ForbesToday’s ‘Quardle’ clue and answers for Tuesday, October 31

It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means: another round quadral is upon us. Hints and Answers for Today quadral The words are just there.

how to play quadrangle

For any newcomers joining us, here’s how to play quadral: Just start typing words. You have four five-letter words to guess and nine tries to find them all. The problem is that you play all four words at once.

If you get a letter in the right place for one of the four words, it will glow green. If a word contains a letter you guessed, but it’s in the wrong place, it will appear in yellow. You can always watch the practice game before solving the daily puzzle.

Here are some clues for today quadral Game, followed by answer:

quadrangle signs for november 1

Word 1 (top left) Hint – feeling of deep fear or anxiety Word 2 (top right) Hint – Connected rooms in a hotel Word 3 (bottom left) Hint – It is often hungry, is hungry Word 4 (bottom right) Hint – A clasp or brace used to hold things together, often seen in a workshop is a pair of repeated letters in a word Today’s words start with A, S, H and C

Quadrant Answers for November 1st

spoiler ALERT! Don’t scroll any further down the page until you’re ready to find out today quadral Answer.

This is your final warning!

Today’s words are…

That’s all for today quadral Clues and answers. Be sure to check out my blog for hints and solutions for Thursday’s game if you need them.