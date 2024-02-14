Today’s ‘Quardle’ clue and answers for Wednesday, February 14

February 14, 2024
Today's 'Quardle' clue and answers for Wednesday, November 29


Happy Valentine’s Day, lover! Hints and Answers for Today quadral The words are just there.

how to play quadrangle

For any newcomers joining us, here’s how to play quadral: Just start typing words. You have four five-letter words to guess and nine tries to find them all. The problem is that you play all four words at once.

If you get a letter in the right place for one of the four words, it will glow green. If a word contains a letter you guessed, but it’s in the wrong place, it will appear in yellow. You can always watch the practice game before solving the daily puzzle.

Here are some pointers for today quadral Game, followed by answer:

Quadrangle signs for February 14th

  • Word 1 (top left) Signal – a wearable item that tells time
  • Word 2 (top right) Indication – an ointment used to protect or treat the skin
  • Word 3 (bottom left) Hint – adjective for something that is transported by air
  • Word 4 (bottom right) Hint – Diagram showing the relationship between two variables
  • There is no repeated pair of letters in any word
  • Today’s words start with W, S, F and G

Quordal Answers for February 14th

spoiler ALERT! Don’t scroll any further down the page until you’re ready to find out today quadral Answer.

This is your final warning!

Today’s words are…

That’s all for today quadral Clues and answers. Be sure to check out my blog for hints and solutions for Thursday’s game if you need them.

