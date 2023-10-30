Today’s ‘Quardle’ clue and answers for Tuesday, October 31
Are you looking for Monday’s quadrangle hints and answers? You can find them here:
Oh hey there! happy Halloween. Hints and Answers for Today quadral The words are just there.
how to play quadrangle
For any newcomers joining us, here’s how to play quadral: Just start typing words. You have four five-letter words to guess and nine tries to find them all. The problem is that you play all four words at once.
If you get a letter in the right place for one of the four words, it will glow green. If a word contains a letter you guessed, but it’s in the wrong place, it will appear in yellow. You can always watch the practice game before solving the daily puzzle.
Here are some clues for today quadral Game, followed by answer:
Quadrangle signs for October 31st
- Word 1 (top left) Hint – Domain of the Hobbits
- Word 2 (top right) Hint: To remove hair or wool with scissors or shears.
- Word 3 (bottom left) Hint – a type of drum or antelope
- Word 4 (bottom right) Hint – very heavy
- is a pair of repeated letters in a word
- Today’s words start with S, S, B and L
Quadrant Answers for October 31st
spoiler ALERT! Don’t scroll any further down the page until you’re ready to find out today quadral Answer.
This is your final warning!
Today’s words are…
That’s all for today quadral Clues and answers. Be sure to check out my blog for hints and solutions for Wednesday’s game if you need them.
