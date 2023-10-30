October 31, 2023
Today’s ‘Quardle’ clue and answer for Monday, October 23


Are you looking for Monday’s quadrangle hints and answers? You can find them here:

More from ForbesToday’s ‘Quardle’ clue and answers for Monday, October 30By chris holt

Oh hey there! happy Halloween. Hints and Answers for Today quadral The words are just there.

how to play quadrangle

For any newcomers joining us, here’s how to play quadral: Just start typing words. You have four five-letter words to guess and nine tries to find them all. The problem is that you play all four words at once.

If you get a letter in the right place for one of the four words, it will glow green. If a word contains a letter you guessed, but it’s in the wrong place, it will appear in yellow. You can always watch the practice game before solving the daily puzzle.

Here are some clues for today quadral Game, followed by answer:

Quadrangle signs for October 31st

  1. Word 1 (top left) Hint – Domain of the Hobbits
  2. Word 2 (top right) Hint: To remove hair or wool with scissors or shears.
  3. Word 3 (bottom left) Hint – a type of drum or antelope
  4. Word 4 (bottom right) Hint – very heavy
  5. is a pair of repeated letters in a word
  6. Today’s words start with S, S, B and L

Quadrant Answers for October 31st

spoiler ALERT! Don’t scroll any further down the page until you’re ready to find out today quadral Answer.

This is your final warning!

Today’s words are…

That’s all for today quadral Clues and answers. Be sure to check out my blog for hints and solutions for Wednesday’s game if you need them.

Source: www.forbes.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

More cargo ships from Ukraine use civilian corridor despite Russian threats

Octa Forecast: OPR hike likely to remain on hold as inflation declines

October 31, 2023
Apple unveils M3, M3 Pro and M3 Max, the most advanced chips for personal computers

Apple unveils M3, M3 Pro and M3 Max, the most advanced chips for personal computers

October 31, 2023

You may have missed

More cargo ships from Ukraine use civilian corridor despite Russian threats

Octa Forecast: OPR hike likely to remain on hold as inflation declines

October 31, 2023
Apple unveils M3, M3 Pro and M3 Max, the most advanced chips for personal computers

Apple unveils M3, M3 Pro and M3 Max, the most advanced chips for personal computers

October 31, 2023
Israel’s economy has recovered from previous wars with Hamas, but this war could last longer, taking a bigger toll

Israel’s economy has recovered from previous wars with Hamas, but this war could last longer, taking a bigger toll

October 31, 2023
Feds ban WeChat, Kaspersky apps from government-issued devices over security concerns

Feds ban WeChat, Kaspersky apps from government-issued devices over security concerns

October 31, 2023
WEMADE「Life is Game: Omnichain Gaming」をテムにG-STAR 2023ノティーディサーサーブロティ

WEMADE「Life is Game: Omnichain Gaming」をテムにG-STAR 2023ノティーディサーサーブロティ

October 31, 2023
Apple's Not So Little Flex, Cupertino Shoots Halloween-Themed 'Spooky Fast' Event on iPhone 15 Pro Max - Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple’s Not So Little Flex, Cupertino Shoots Halloween-Themed ‘Spooky Fast’ Event on iPhone 15 Pro Max – Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

October 31, 2023