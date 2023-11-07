Today’s ‘Quardle’ clue and answers for Tuesday, November 7

November 7, 2023
Today’s ‘Quardle’ clue and answers for Tuesday, October 24


Are you looking for Monday’s quadrangle hints and answers? You can find them here:

More from ForbesToday’s ‘Quardle’ clue and answer for Monday, November 6By chris holt

Friends! Hints and Answers for Today quadral The words are just there.

how to play quadrangle

For any newcomers joining us, here’s how to play quadral: Just start typing words. You have four five-letter words to guess and nine tries to find them all. The problem is that you play all four words at once.

If you get a letter in the right place for one of the four words, it will glow green. If a word contains a letter you guessed, but it’s in the wrong place, it will appear in yellow. You can always watch the practice game before solving the daily puzzle.

Here are some clues for today quadral Game, followed by answer:

quadrangle signs for november 7

  1. Word 1 (top left) Hint – Chutney made from crushed basil leaves, pine nuts, garlic, Parmesan cheese and olive oil
  2. Word 2 (top right) Hint – Like the wind in a cigar bar
  3. Word 3 (bottom left) Hint – partial or almost, similar to “semi-“
  4. Word 4 (bottom right) Hint – Profitable. Also, a type of large African hardwood tree.
  5. There is no repeated pair of letters in any word
  6. Today’s words start with P, S, Q and U

Quadrant Answers for November 7th

spoiler ALERT! Don’t scroll any further down the page until you’re ready to find out today quadral Answer.

This is your final warning!

Today’s words are…

That’s all for today quadral Clues and answers. Be sure to check out my blog for hints and solutions for Wednesday’s game if you need them.

Source: www.forbes.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

‘Labels like meno belly leave women feeling defeated’: Expert advice on understanding menopausal weight gain

‘Labels like meno belly leave women feeling defeated’: Expert advice on understanding menopausal weight gain

November 7, 2023
GOP lawmakers introduce competing censure measures for Rep. Tlaib

GOP lawmakers introduce competing censure measures for Rep. Tlaib

November 7, 2023

You may have missed

‘Labels like meno belly leave women feeling defeated’: Expert advice on understanding menopausal weight gain

‘Labels like meno belly leave women feeling defeated’: Expert advice on understanding menopausal weight gain

November 7, 2023
GOP lawmakers introduce competing censure measures for Rep. Tlaib

GOP lawmakers introduce competing censure measures for Rep. Tlaib

November 7, 2023
[~Hurry_Now~!] 𝗖ASH APP FREE MONEY PROMO CODE - FREE 𝗖ASH APP MONEY INSTANT $200 CODE EASY [ WhSk]

(NEW-UPDATED) 𝗖ASH APP FREE MONEY GENERATOR [ QAKA]

November 7, 2023
Today’s ‘Quardle’ clue and answers for Tuesday, October 24

Today’s ‘Quardle’ clue and answers for Tuesday, November 7

November 7, 2023
Injury from Chicken Nuggets: What to Know About the Tyson Recall

Injury from Chicken Nuggets: What to Know About the Tyson Recall

November 7, 2023
Illinois EPA is accepting applications for ,000 EV rebates, but money for the program is likely to run out quickly

Illinois EPA is accepting applications for $4,000 EV rebates, but money for the program is likely to run out quickly

November 7, 2023