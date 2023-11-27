The quadrangle game displayed on a phone screen is seen in this illustration photo taken in Kraków, Poland , [+] On February 21, 2022. Quadle is a new word game that is an alternative to Wordle. (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/Nurfoto via Getty Images) Nurfoto via Getty Images

Greetings to everyone! Hints and Answers for Today quadral The words are just there.

how to play quadrangle

For any newcomers joining us, here’s how to play quadral: Just start typing words. You have four five-letter words to guess and nine tries to find them all. The problem is that you play all four words at once.

If you get a letter in the right place for one of the four words, it will glow green. If a word contains a letter you guessed, but it’s in the wrong place, it will appear in yellow. You can always watch the practice game before solving the daily puzzle.

Here are some clues for today quadral Game, followed by answer:

Quadrangle signs for November 28th

Word 1 (top left) Hint – adjective for something annoying like mosquitoes

Word 2 (top right) Hint – Part of the puzzle

Word 3 (bottom left) Hint – Keep meat moist while cooking by pouring juice or melted fat on it

Word 4 (bottom right) Sign – A device placed on an injured part of the body for support

A pair of repeated letters in a word

Today’s words start with P, P, B and B

Quordal Answer for November 28th

spoiler ALERT! Don’t scroll any further down the page until you’re ready to find out today quadral Answer.

This is your final warning!

Today’s words are…

That’s all for today quadral Clues and answers. Be sure to check out my blog for hints and solutions for Wednesday’s game if you need them.