how to play quadrangle

For any newcomers joining us, here’s how to play quadral: Just start typing words. You have four five-letter words to guess and nine tries to find them all. The problem is that you play all four words at once.

If you get a letter in the right place for one of the four words, it will glow green. If a word contains a letter you guessed, but it’s in the wrong place, it will appear in yellow. You can always watch the practice game before solving the daily puzzle.

Here are some clues for today quadral Game, followed by answer:

Quadral signs for December 19th

Word 1 (top left) Hint – a type of ceramic material OR The second most populous country in the world

Word 2 (top right) Hint – an elephant’s nose

Word 3 (bottom left) Hint – adjective for a sophisticated, attractive and confident person

Word 4 (bottom right) Hint – Discourage or prevent

A pair of repeated letters in a word

Today’s words start with C, T, S and D

Quordal Answer for December 19th

spoiler ALERT! Don’t scroll any further down the page until you’re ready to find out today quadral Answer.

This is your final warning!

Today’s words are…

That’s all for today quadral Clues and answers. Be sure to check out my blog for hints and solutions for Wednesday’s game if you need them.