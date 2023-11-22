POLAND – 2023/10/24: A Qwardel logo displayed on a smartphone is seen in this photo illustration. , [+] (Photo illustration by Mateusz Slodkowski/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Happy Thanksgiving to those of you in America! Hints and Answers for Today quadral The words are just there.

how to play quadrangle

For any newcomers joining us, here’s how to play quadral: Just start typing words. You have four five-letter words to guess and nine tries to find them all. The problem is that you play all four words at once.

If you get a letter in the right place for one of the four words, it will glow green. If a word contains a letter you guessed, but it’s in the wrong place, it will appear in yellow. You can always watch the practice game before solving the daily puzzle.

Here are some clues for today quadral Game, followed by answer:

Quadrangle signs for November 23rd

Word 1 (top left) sign – someone who represents another person, especially for votes

Word 2 (top right) Hint – bring something from one place to another

Word 3 (bottom left) Hint – Remove wool from sheep

Word 4 (bottom right) Hint – area untouched by sunlight

A pair of repeated letters in a word

Today’s words start with P, C, S and S

Quordal Answer for November 23

spoiler ALERT! Don’t scroll any further down the page until you’re ready to find out today quadral Answer.

This is your final warning!

Today’s words are…

That’s all for today quadral Clues and answers. Be sure to check out my blog if you need hints and solutions for Friday’s game.