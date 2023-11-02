November 2, 2023
Today’s ‘Quardle’ Answers and Hints for Wednesday, September 13


Are you looking for Wednesday’s quadrangle hints and answers? You can find them here:

Happy Thursday, fellow word nerds. The weekend isn’t far away, but in the meantime, we’ve got a few more games quadral To keep us temporarily occupied. Hints and Answers for Today quadral The words are just there.

how to play quadrangle

For any newcomers joining us, here’s how to play quadral: Just start typing words. You have four five-letter words to guess and nine tries to find them all. The problem is that you play all four words at once.

If you get a letter in the right place for one of the four words, it will glow green. If a word contains a letter you guessed, but it’s in the wrong place, it will appear in yellow. You can always watch the practice game before solving the daily puzzle.

Here are some clues for today quadral Game, followed by answer:

quadrennial signs for november 2

  1. Word 1 (top left) Hint – Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards may include celebrities
  2. Word 2 (top right) sign – something that is elaborate in structure or decoration. Also, the title of a song by Iggy Azalea and Charli XCX
  3. Word 3 (bottom left) Hint – The rhythmic beat of the arteries as blood flows through them.
  4. Word 4 (bottom right) Hint – Face Up
  5. is a pair of repeated letters in a word
  6. Today’s words start with S, F, P and A

Quordal Answer for November 2

spoiler ALERT! Don’t scroll any further down the page until you’re ready to find out today quadral Answer.

This is your final warning!

Today’s words are…

That’s all for today quadral Clues and answers. Be sure to check out my blog if you need hints and solutions for Friday’s game.

