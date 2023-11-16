POLAND – 2023/10/24: A Qwardel logo displayed on a smartphone is seen in this photo illustration. , [+] (Photo illustration by Mateusz Slodkowski/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Listen! Hints and Answers for Today quadral The words are just there.

how to play quadrangle

For any newcomers joining us, here’s how to play quadral: Just start typing words. You have four five-letter words to guess and nine tries to find them all. The problem is that you play all four words at once.

If you get a letter in the right place for one of the four words, it will glow green. If a word contains a letter you guessed, but it’s in the wrong place, it will appear in yellow. You can always watch the practice game before solving the daily puzzle.

Here are some clues for today quadral Game, followed by answer:

quadrennial signs for november 16

Word 1 (top left) Hint – a large type of sea snail

Word 2 (top right) Hint – branch or horizontal rod on which a bird sits

Word 3 (bottom left) Hint – A flat-topped steel or iron block on which a blacksmith hammers and shapes the metal.

Word 4 (bottom right) Hint – door of an aircraft. Also, breaking an egg to bring out a baby

Two words each contain a pair of repeated letters

Today’s words start with C, P, A and H

Quordal Answer for November 16th

spoiler ALERT! Don’t scroll any further down the page until you’re ready to find out today quadral Answer.

This is your final warning!

Today’s words are…

That’s all for today quadral Clues and answers. Be sure to check out my blog if you need hints and solutions for Friday’s game.