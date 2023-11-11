The Quadrangle logo displayed on the phone screen and the Quadrangle game displayed on the laptop screen are seen , [+] This illustration photo was taken on February 21, 2022 in Kraków, Poland. Quadle is a new word game that is an alternative to Wordle. (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/Nurfoto via Getty Images) Nurfoto via Getty Images

Looking for Friday quadrangle hints and answers? You can find them here:

Friends! Welcome to the weekend. Hope you have some fun and/or relaxing plans. Hints and Answers for Today quadral The words are just there.

how to play quadrangle

For any newcomers joining us, here’s how to play quadral: Just start typing words. You have four five-letter words to guess and nine tries to find them all. The problem is that you play all four words at once.

If you get a letter in the right place for one of the four words, it will glow green. If a word contains a letter you guessed, but it’s in the wrong place, it will appear in yellow. You can always watch the practice game before solving the daily puzzle.

Here are some clues for today quadral Game, followed by answer:

quadrennial signs for november 11

Word 1 (top left) Hint – As above, so ____ Word 2 (top right) Hint – Will Ferrell’s Elf Word 3 (bottom left) Hint – ____ Me The Horizon, an English rock band Word 4 (bottom right) Hint – “____ Rock,” a Daft Punk song Two words each contain a pair of repeated letters Today’s words start with B, B, B and R

Quordal Answer for November 11th

spoiler ALERT! Don’t scroll any further down the page until you’re ready to find out today quadral Answer.

This is your final warning!

Today’s words are…

That’s all for today quadral Clues and answers. Be sure to check out my blog if you need hints and solutions for Sunday’s game.