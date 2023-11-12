November 13, 2023
Friends! happy Monday. I am sure this week is going to be very good for you. Hints and Answers for Today quadral The words are just there.

how to play quadrangle

For any newcomers joining us, here’s how to play quadral: Just start typing words. You have four five-letter words to guess and nine tries to find them all. The problem is that you play all four words at once.

If you get a letter in the right place for one of the four words, it will glow green. If a word contains a letter you guessed, but it’s in the wrong place, it will appear in yellow. You can always watch the practice game before solving the daily puzzle.

Here are some clues for today quadral Game, followed by answer:

Quadrangle signs for November 13th

  1. Word 1 (top left) Hint – A hermit crab’s house
  2. Word 2 (top right) Hint – permission
  3. Word 3 (bottom left) Hint – Martin or Charlie
  4. Word 4 (bottom right) Hint – Someone who is easily offended by nudity or sex-related matters
  5. Three words each contain a pair of repeated letters
  6. Today’s words start with S, A, S and P

Quordal Answer for November 13th

spoiler ALERT! Don’t scroll any further down the page until you’re ready to find out today quadral Answer.

This is your final warning!

Today’s words are…

That's all for today quadral Clues and answers.

Source: www.forbes.com

