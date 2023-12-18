This illustration photo shows the Quadra game displayed on a phone and laptop screen , [+] Krakow, Poland on February 21, 2022. Quadle is a new word game that is an alternative to Wordle. (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/Nurfoto via Getty Images) Nurfoto via Getty Images

Looking for Sunday quadrangle hints and answers? You can find them here:

More from ForbesToday’s ‘Quardle’ clue and answer for Sunday, December 17th

Hey gang! Greetings from sunny (or at the moment not so sunny) Scotland, where I’m staying with family for the holidays. Hints and Answers for Today quadral The words are just there.

how to play quadrangle

For any newcomers joining us, here’s how to play quadral: Just start typing words. You have four five-letter words to guess and nine tries to find them all. The problem is that you play all four words at once.

If you get a letter in the right place for one of the four words, it will glow green. If a word contains a letter you guessed, but it’s in the wrong place, it will appear in yellow. You can always watch the practice game before solving the daily puzzle.

Here are some clues for today quadral Game, followed by answer:

Quadral signs for December 17th

Word 1 (top left) Hint – failing a class

Word 2 (top right) Hint – Exercise. It is also a mode of transportation that runs on rails.

Word 3 (bottom left) Hint – How to reach Tony Hawk

Word 4 (bottom right) Hint – a stem with leaves or flowers

There is no repeated pair of letters in any word

Today’s words start with F, T, S and S

quadrilateral answer for

17th December

spoiler ALERT! Don’t scroll any further down the page until you’re ready to find out today quadral Answer.

This is your final warning!

Today’s words are…

That’s all for today quadral Clues and answers. Be sure to check out my blog for hints and solutions for Tuesday’s game if you need them.