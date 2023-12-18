December 18, 2023
Today’s ‘Quardle’ clue and answers for Tuesday, October 24


Looking for Sunday quadrangle hints and answers? You can find them here:

More from ForbesToday’s ‘Quardle’ clue and answer for Sunday, December 17thBy chris holt

Hey gang! Greetings from sunny (or at the moment not so sunny) Scotland, where I’m staying with family for the holidays. Hints and Answers for Today quadral The words are just there.

how to play quadrangle

For any newcomers joining us, here’s how to play quadral: Just start typing words. You have four five-letter words to guess and nine tries to find them all. The problem is that you play all four words at once.

If you get a letter in the right place for one of the four words, it will glow green. If a word contains a letter you guessed, but it’s in the wrong place, it will appear in yellow. You can always watch the practice game before solving the daily puzzle.

Here are some clues for today quadral Game, followed by answer:

Quadral signs for December 17th

  • Word 1 (top left) Hint – failing a class
  • Word 2 (top right) Hint – Exercise. It is also a mode of transportation that runs on rails.
  • Word 3 (bottom left) Hint – How to reach Tony Hawk
  • Word 4 (bottom right) Hint – a stem with leaves or flowers
  • There is no repeated pair of letters in any word
  • Today’s words start with F, T, S and S

quadrilateral answer for

17th December

spoiler ALERT! Don’t scroll any further down the page until you’re ready to find out today quadral Answer.

This is your final warning!

Today’s words are…

That’s all for today quadral Clues and answers. Be sure to check out my blog for hints and solutions for Tuesday’s game if you need them.

Source: www.forbes.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

IBM systems unveil two quantum computers surpassing 1000 qubit threshold

IBM systems unveil two quantum computers surpassing 1000 qubit threshold

December 18, 2023
5 Chatgpt Inspires to Master the Art of Storytelling

5 Chatgpt Inspires to Master the Art of Storytelling

December 18, 2023

You may have missed

IBM systems unveil two quantum computers surpassing 1000 qubit threshold

IBM systems unveil two quantum computers surpassing 1000 qubit threshold

December 18, 2023
5 Chatgpt Inspires to Master the Art of Storytelling

5 Chatgpt Inspires to Master the Art of Storytelling

December 18, 2023
Bariatric Surgery Tied to Less Pregnancy Weight Gain

Bariatric Surgery Tied to Less Pregnancy Weight Gain

December 18, 2023

Polymer concrete market to reach US$1,016.0 million by 2030

December 18, 2023
Tiger Global reduces stake in Bored Ape Yacht Club and OpenSea Holdings

Major NFT recovery: 36 BAYC and 18 MAYC tokens successfully restored

December 18, 2023
Premature rate cuts may please the market, but could spell trouble for the Fed, El-Erian warns: 'This would be nothing new'

Premature rate cuts may please the market, but could spell trouble for the Fed, El-Erian warns: ‘This would be nothing new’

December 18, 2023