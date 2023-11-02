Today’s ‘Quardle’ clue and answers for Friday, November 3

POLAND – 2023/10/24: A Qwardel logo displayed on a smartphone is seen in this photo illustration. , [+] (Photo illustration by Mateusz Slodkowski/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Happy Friday, friends! Hints and Answers for Today quadral The words are just there.

how to play quadrangle

For any newcomers joining us, here’s how to play quadral: Just start typing words. You have four five-letter words to guess and nine tries to find them all. The problem is that you play all four words at once.

If you get a letter in the right place for one of the four words, it will glow green. If a word contains a letter you guessed, but it’s in the wrong place, it will appear in yellow. You can always watch the practice game before solving the daily puzzle.

Here are some clues for today quadral Game, followed by answer:

quadrennial signs for november 3

Word 1 (top left) Hint – word for software that is full of problems Word 2 (top right) Hint – produce produce that is more ready to eat Word 3 (bottom left) Hint – lie in poker game Word 4 (bottom right) Hint – type of mollusk with a spiral shell that moves slowly Three words each contain a pair of repeated letters Today’s words start with B, R, B and S

Quadrant Answers for November 3

spoiler ALERT! Don’t scroll any further down the page until you’re ready to find out today quadral Answer.

This is your final warning!

Today’s words are…

That’s all for today quadral Clues and answers. Be sure to check out my blog for hints and solutions for Saturday’s game if you need them.