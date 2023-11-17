November 17, 2023
Today's 'Quardle' clue and answer for Monday, October 16


Happy Friday, gang! Hints and Answers for Today quadral The words are just there.

how to play quadrangle

For any newcomers joining us, here’s how to play quadral: Just start typing words. You have four five-letter words to guess and nine tries to find them all. The problem is that you play all four words at once.

If you get a letter in the right place for one of the four words, it will glow green. If a word contains a letter you guessed, but it’s in the wrong place, it will appear in yellow. You can always watch the practice game before solving the daily puzzle.

Here are some clues for today quadral Game, followed by answer:

Quadrangle signs for November 17th

  • Word 1 (top left) Hint – Headwear usually associated with France
  • Word 2 (top right) Hint – Number of points or goals each team has
  • Word 3 (bottom left) Hint – main artery of the human body
  • Word 4 (bottom right) Hint – Type of car with a closed body and a closed trunk, separate from the seating areas for the driver and passengers
  • Two words each contain a pair of repeated letters
  • Today’s words start with B, S, A and S

Quordal Answer for November 17th

spoiler ALERT! Don’t scroll any further down the page until you’re ready to find out today quadral Answer.

This is your final warning!

Today’s words are…

That’s all for today quadral Clues and answers. Be sure to check out my blog for hints and solutions for Saturday’s game if you need them.

ProMind Complex Reviews – Supplement Scam or Safe Ingredients

November 17, 2023
SailWars: NFT gaming with epic sea battles

SailWars: NFT gaming with epic sea battles

November 17, 2023