November 10, 2023
Today’s ‘Quardle’ clue and answer for Monday, October 16


Listen! We just got our first snowfall of the season. Now I will try to avoid going out as much as possible until I visit family over the holidays. Anyway, hints and answers for today quadral The words are just there.

how to play quadrangle

For any newcomers joining us, here’s how to play quadral: Just start typing words. You have four five-letter words to guess and nine tries to find them all. The problem is that you play all four words at once.

If you get a letter in the right place for one of the four words, it will glow green. If a word contains a letter you guessed, but it’s in the wrong place, it will appear in yellow. You can always watch the practice game before solving the daily puzzle.

Here are some clues for today quadral Game, followed by answer:

quadrangle signs for november 10

  1. Word 1 (top left) Hint – page number in the book
  2. Word 2 (top right) Hint – agile
  3. Word 3 (bottom left) Hint – soup base or shares of a company
  4. Word 4 (bottom right) Hint – Financial reward for a boxer
  5. A pair of repeated letters in a word
  6. Today’s words start with F, A, S and P

Quordal Answer for November 10th

spoiler ALERT! Don’t scroll any further down the page until you’re ready to find out today quadral Answer.

This is your final warning!

Today’s words are…

That’s all for today quadral Clues and answers. Be sure to check out my blog for hints and solutions for Saturday’s game if you need them.

Home prices are still rising in more than 80% of US markets

Home prices are still rising in more than 80% of US markets

Goldman Sachs legend Sheila Patel, now B Capital vice-chair and Antler co-chair, is shaking up venture capital

Startup founder Charlie Javis to be prosecuted in 2024 over alleged JPMorgan fraud

How many friends is too many? A psychologist advises

Owner talks about value after Las Vegas Sphere reports $100 million loss

