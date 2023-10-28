POLAND – 2023/08/01: In this photo illustration, a Qwardel logo is seen displayed on a smartphone. , [+] (Photo illustration by Mateusz Slodkowski/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Hey everyone! happy Sunday. Hints and Answers for Today quadral The words are just there.

how to play quadrangle

For any newcomers joining us, here’s how to play quadral: Just start typing words. You have four five-letter words to guess and nine tries to find them all. The problem is that you play all four words at once.

If you get a letter in the right place for one of the four words, it will glow green. If a word contains a letter you guessed, but it’s in the wrong place, it will appear in yellow. You can always watch the practice game before solving the daily puzzle.

Here are some clues for today quadral Game, followed by answer:

Quadrangle signs for October 29th

Word 1 (top left) Hint – a decorative stone that often has streaks of color Word 2 (top right) Hint – person convicted of a serious crime Word 3 (bottom left) Hint – According to Taylor Swift, they’re going to be haters Word 4 (bottom right) Hint – threw something is a pair of repeated letters in a word Today’s words start with A, F, H and T

Quordal Answer for October 29th

spoiler ALERT! Don’t scroll any further down the page until you’re ready to find out today quadral Answer.

This is your final warning!

Today’s words are…

That’s all for today quadral Clues and answers. Be sure to check out my blog for hints and solutions for Monday’s game if you need them.